  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces dans un projet neuf rue louis marshall a cote de kikar milano

Superbe 5 pieces dans un projet neuf rue louis marshall a cote de kikar milano

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
;
2
ID: 33573
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
*Price drop! * Exclusive sale In a prestigious real estate project, one of the most beautiful of Tel Aviv, realized by METROPOLIS 41 Louis Marshall Street At the corner of Smuts Boulevard Apartment 5 rooms! On the second floor, high! 113 m2 plus a beautiful balcony of 14 m2 The apartment is spacious and perfectly arranged High-end services! Underground parking Cave!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces dans un projet neuf rue louis marshall a cote de kikar milano
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
