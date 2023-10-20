  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem

Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,53M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33781
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$589,380
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$373,065
Residential quarter Cottage de 5 pieces haut de gamme
Hadera, Israel
from
$4,076
You are viewing
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,53M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,33M
Garden Rez 5 rooms with 2 parking and a cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$815,100
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,17M
In the district of Bayit Vagan bordering Kiryat Yovel. At the foot of the new Tramway station and buses. In a luxurious new developer tower, with magnificent lobby, gym and parking lot and 3 elevators including 2 from Shabbat. New apartment, very invested 4 rooms 104m2 with balcony of 10m2 w…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications