Residential quarter Appartement a vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchee

Bat Yam, Israel
$752,400
9
ID: 33638
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Français Français
Apartment to renovate 4 rooms 105m2+ balcony 15m2 with open view Possibility of transformation into 5 pieces Floor 5 of 8 with elevator 300 meters from the sea te 400 meters from the tram linking Bat Yam to Tel Aviv in 12 minutes Excellent rental investment (estimated rental value of 5,000NIS/month)

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

