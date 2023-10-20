Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The Zamenhof Residence is an extraordinary property that embodies privacy, luxury and comfort at the highest level. Located in the peaceful and pastoral area of Herzliya B, close to the prestigious Kfar Shmaryahu, it enjoys a privileged location in one of the city's most popular areas. In addition, its practical access to major highways ensures seamless connectivity to all areas of Israel.
This exclusive private residential complex includes a fenced plot of 1,125 m2 that houses a magnificent independent villa with its own courtyard and infinity pool, as well as two private houses adjoining. Each of these houses has its own courtyard and infinity pool, offering an incomparable life experience.
The entire property, including the three houses, was meticulously designed by "Meny Sayag Architects", known for the design of luxury homes in Israel and internationally. Their creations incorporate advanced modern elements and meet international standards of quality and finish without compromise.
Each residence within the complex also has two dedicated parking spaces.
**Villa**
345 m2 spread over three levels
Orientations: North, South, East
Court: 106 m2
Swimming pool: 23 m2
Rooms: 6 – incl. 2 en suite bedrooms and a secure room (mamad)
Bathrooms: 3
Separate toilets
Parking: 2 – including a covered space
**House adjoining 1**
327 m2 spread over three levels
Orientations: North, South, West
Courtyard: 82 m2
Swimming pool: 19 m2
Rooms: 5 – incl. 3 en suite bedrooms and a secure room (mamad)
Bathrooms: 3
Separate toilets
Separate laundry
Parking: 2
**Attached house 2**
337 m2 spread over three levels
Orientations: North, South, East
Courtyard: 120 m2
Swimming pool: 26 m2
Rooms: 6 – incl. 2 en suite bedrooms and a secure room (mamad)
Bathrooms: 4
Separate toilets
Separate laundry
Parking: 2
**Luxury features and high-end specifications**:
- Single input door with built-in code and functionality via application
- Custom design kitchen
- Heated swimming pool with electric blanket by Wolff Pool, decorated with exquisite mosaic tile
- Custom carpentry work throughout the house
- Lighting designed by an architect
- Multilayer oak flooring in living rooms and basement
- Luxurious marble exterior coating
- Advanced home automation system
- Air conditioning VRF Daikin
- Advanced security system with cameras and alarms
- Water-based floor heating
- Thermal insulation with UV and anti-sun glazing
Please contact us for further information.
Location on the map
Herzliya, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return