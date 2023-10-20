  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  4. Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe

Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe

Herzliya, Israel
from
$16,46M
;
8
ID: 33412
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya

About the complex

Français Français
The Zamenhof Residence is an extraordinary property that embodies privacy, luxury and comfort at the highest level. Located in the peaceful and pastoral area of Herzliya B, close to the prestigious Kfar Shmaryahu, it enjoys a privileged location in one of the city's most popular areas. In addition, its practical access to major highways ensures seamless connectivity to all areas of Israel. This exclusive private residential complex includes a fenced plot of 1,125 m2 that houses a magnificent independent villa with its own courtyard and infinity pool, as well as two private houses adjoining. Each of these houses has its own courtyard and infinity pool, offering an incomparable life experience. The entire property, including the three houses, was meticulously designed by "Meny Sayag Architects", known for the design of luxury homes in Israel and internationally. Their creations incorporate advanced modern elements and meet international standards of quality and finish without compromise. Each residence within the complex also has two dedicated parking spaces. **Villa** 345 m2 spread over three levels Orientations: North, South, East Court: 106 m2 Swimming pool: 23 m2 Rooms: 6 – incl. 2 en suite bedrooms and a secure room (mamad) Bathrooms: 3 Separate toilets Parking: 2 – including a covered space **House adjoining 1** 327 m2 spread over three levels Orientations: North, South, West Courtyard: 82 m2 Swimming pool: 19 m2 Rooms: 5 – incl. 3 en suite bedrooms and a secure room (mamad) Bathrooms: 3 Separate toilets Separate laundry Parking: 2 **Attached house 2** 337 m2 spread over three levels Orientations: North, South, East Courtyard: 120 m2 Swimming pool: 26 m2 Rooms: 6 – incl. 2 en suite bedrooms and a secure room (mamad) Bathrooms: 4 Separate toilets Separate laundry Parking: 2 **Luxury features and high-end specifications**: - Single input door with built-in code and functionality via application - Custom design kitchen - Heated swimming pool with electric blanket by Wolff Pool, decorated with exquisite mosaic tile - Custom carpentry work throughout the house - Lighting designed by an architect - Multilayer oak flooring in living rooms and basement - Luxurious marble exterior coating - Advanced home automation system - Air conditioning VRF Daikin - Advanced security system with cameras and alarms - Water-based floor heating - Thermal insulation with UV and anti-sun glazing Please contact us for further information.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Herzliya, Israel
from
$16,46M
