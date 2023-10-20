  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam

Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33774
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,80M
Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,14M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$564,300
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,25M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
For sale – 4 room apartment in Ashdod, Yakinton Street (Calaniot) Superb apartment of 122 m2 gross (93 m2 net) with balcony of 8.5 m2, located on the 6th floor of a recent and sought after residence (3 years only). West orientation, offering a beautiful brightness in the afternoon Modern …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$893,475
Apartment for sale renovated in Ashdod of 154 m2 with cellar located in "HE" close to shops, schools, synagogues, bus
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Show all Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$589,380
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications