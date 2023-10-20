  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue yehuda halevy tres bon etat

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue yehuda halevy tres bon etat

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 33742
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale, 2-room apartment located in a central and sought after area of Tel Aviv, Close to shops, cafes and transport. Apartment of 50 m2 on the 2nd floor (high 2nd floor) in a recent building about 5 years. The apartment includes a secure bedroom (Mamad), a bright living room and a functional layout. It has a 27.5 m2 L terrace offering a real outdoor space. Two orientations (West and South) provide excellent brightness. A parking space completes the property. The environment is dynamic, residential and appreciated for its quality of life and investment. Requested price: 3,900,000.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Immense salon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,79M
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Terrasse soucca
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$843,315
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue yehuda halevy tres bon etat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Show all Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$423,225
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Luxueux
Residential quarter Luxueux
Residential quarter Luxueux
Residential quarter Luxueux
Residential quarter Luxueux
Show all Residential quarter Luxueux
Residential quarter Luxueux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,11M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications