Residential quarter Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier

For Sale – Tour Meier, Tel-Aviv
Discover an exceptional apartment in the prestigious Tour Meir, symbol of luxury in the heart of Tel Aviv.
An incomparable living environment combining comfort, elegance and high-end services.
Main features:
Area: 148 m2 + 12 m2 of terrace
Floor 30 – panoramic open view, southeast orientation
4 spacious and bright rooms
Private car park and cellar
Resident for 3 months – apartment for sale
Benefits of residence:
Swimming pool, gym, sauna, hammam, Jacuzzi, billiards
Wine cellar in the building
Security 24/7
Requested price: 16,550,000
Agency fees: 2% + VAT
Premium Real Estate
Licence number : 31928721
