  4. Residential quarter Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,19M
;
3
ID: 33552
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For Sale – Tour Meier, Tel-Aviv Discover an exceptional apartment in the prestigious Tour Meir, symbol of luxury in the heart of Tel Aviv. An incomparable living environment combining comfort, elegance and high-end services. Main features: Area: 148 m2 + 12 m2 of terrace Floor 30 – panoramic open view, southeast orientation 4 spacious and bright rooms Private car park and cellar Resident for 3 months – apartment for sale Benefits of residence: Swimming pool, gym, sauna, hammam, Jacuzzi, billiards Wine cellar in the building Security 24/7 Requested price: 16,550,000 Agency fees: 2% + VAT Premium Real Estate Licence number : 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

