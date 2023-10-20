  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33568
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located at 9 Barry Street, in a new building of standing. Beautiful 3 room apartment of 85 m2 with balcony of 12 m2. Second floor, back. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two elevators. Cadastral parking space and cellar.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans le nouveau projet bsr de sarona
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,96M
Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$172
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Nice apartment with 5 rooms. Located in the city centre of hertzylia. Close to all commodits. The apartment has 2 bathrooms with a laundry area. ( 3 toilets) 1 large living room and modern kitchen. mamad. parking lot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,85M
For Sale : Superb 5 Bedroom Duplex Apartment in Ashdod Marina Top Standing - 2 Minutes from the Beach We offer this magnificent 5-room duplex apartment, located in one of Ashdod's most popular areas, close to the beach and Marina. Ideally located, this apartment offers stunning views and an…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications