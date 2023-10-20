  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ramat HaSharon
  Residential quarter Opportunite a hertzilya investissement

Residential quarter Opportunite a hertzilya investissement

Ramat HaSharon, Israel
from
$924,825
;
7
ID: 33388
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat HaSharon

About the complex

Today an apartment of 3.5 rooms located on the 1st floor. In 4 to 5 years the building will be destroyed and rebuilt you will benefit from 30 m2 additional .d a floor more elevated from a terrace of 12 m2 of a parking and a cellar. a real opportunity of added value.

Location on the map

Ramat HaSharon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications