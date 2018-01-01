s vidom na risovye terassy

Villa
Area:
Building - 183.5 m²
Land - 220 m²
Price: 365,000 $ (1,989 $ per m² )
Income from renting a villa:
Revenue per day: 250 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 200 $
Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 73,000 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 50,616 $ (13.9 %)
Payback - 7.2 years
Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
365 000 $
Sale price:
440 400 $
Profit:
75 400 $ (21 %)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: 2 quarter 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + 25 years