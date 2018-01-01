s vidom na risovye terassy

  1. Realting.com
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€301,946
;
12
About the complex

Villa

  • 2 Floors
  • 2 bedrooms
  • Pool
  • Terrace
  • Spacious living room


Area:
Building - 183.5 m²
Land - 220 m²

Price: 365,000 $ (1,989 $ per m² )

Income from renting a villa:
Revenue per day: 250 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 200 $
Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 73,000 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 50,616 $ (13.9 %)
Payback - 7.2 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
365 000 $
Sale price:
440 400 $
Profit:
75 400 $ (21 %)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: 2 quarter 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + 25 years

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
