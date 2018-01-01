  1. Realting.com
Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€273,581
;
17
About the complex

Villa

  • 2 bedrooms
  • Pool 60 m²
  • Terrace 84 m²
  • Garden
  • Parking


Area:
Building - 150 m²
Land - 530 m²

Price: 320,000 $ (2,133 $ per m²)

Income from renting a villa:
Revenue per day: 285 $
Loading - 85 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 242 $
Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 88,421 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 58,118 $ (18.2 %)
Payback - 5.5 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
320 000 $
Sale price:
450 000 $
Profit:
130 000 $ (40 %)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: december 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 30 years + 25 years

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
1
New building location
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

