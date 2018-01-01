Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy

Villa
Area:
Building - 150 m²
Land - 530 m²
Price: 320,000 $ (2,133 $ per m²)
Income from renting a villa:
Revenue per day: 285 $
Loading - 85 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 242 $
Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 88,421 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 58,118 $ (18.2 %)
Payback - 5.5 years
Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
320 000 $
Sale price:
450 000 $
Profit:
130 000 $ (40 %)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: december 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 30 years + 25 years