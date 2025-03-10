Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and co-working areas, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

The complex consists of 20 apartments and villas, only 8 apartments. Investment properties of the complex are suitable not only for daily but also for long-term rent. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life:

1 common pool

11 private pools

gym

yoga area

open and closed coworking areas

restaurant

Completion of construction - Q3 2025. By the end of construction, prices will increase by $30,000.

Advantages

In a realistic scenario with an average occupancy rate of 85%, an apartment of 33-41 m2 can show a yield of 15% per annum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located next to the Chi Pyramid Complex and 5 minutes from the center of Ubud. There are cafes and restaurants within 4-5 minutes drive from the complex. The British International School is 11 minutes drive.