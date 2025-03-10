  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and co-working areas, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$119,940
14/04/2025
$119,199
13/04/2025
$119,269
12/04/2025
$119,714
11/04/2025
$122,420
10/04/2025
$122,919
09/04/2025
$123,535
08/04/2025
$123,459
06/04/2025
$123,531
05/04/2025
$122,407
04/04/2025
$124,041
03/04/2025
$125,417
02/04/2025
$125,154
01/04/2025
$124,871
30/03/2025
$124,488
29/03/2025
$125,418
28/03/2025
$125,875
27/03/2025
$125,434
26/03/2025
$125,356
25/03/2025
$124,927
24/03/2025
$124,499
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

The complex consists of 20 apartments and villas, only 8 apartments. Investment properties of the complex are suitable not only for daily but also for long-term rent. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life:

  • 1 common pool
  • 11 private pools
  • gym
  • yoga area
  • open and closed coworking areas
  • restaurant

Completion of construction - Q3 2025. By the end of construction, prices will increase by $30,000.

Advantages

In a realistic scenario with an average occupancy rate of 85%, an apartment of 33-41 m2 can show a yield of 15% per annum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located next to the Chi Pyramid Complex and 5 minutes from the center of Ubud. There are cafes and restaurants within 4-5 minutes drive from the complex. The British International School is 11 minutes drive.

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

