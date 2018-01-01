Vtlla na Bali v Ubude

Villa
Area:
Villa area - 117 m²
Plot area - 190 m²
Price: $240,000 ($2,051 per m² )
Income from renting out a villa:
Revenue per day: $367
Loading - 59%
Revenue per day including load: $216.53
Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year - $77,950
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - $46,770 (19%)
Payback - 6 years
Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Conditions of real estate ownership:
Completion of construction: 2nd quarter 2024
Type of land and real estate ownership - freehold