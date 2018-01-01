  1. Realting.com
Vtlla na Bali v Ubude

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€218,086
;
8
About the complex

Villa

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 2 floors
  • Infinity pool

 

Area:

Villa area - 117 m²

Plot area - 190 m²

 

Price: $240,000 ($2,051 per m² )

 

Income from renting out a villa:

Revenue per day: $367

Loading - 59%

Revenue per day including load: $216.53

Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year - $77,950

Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - $46,770 (19%)

Payback - 6 years

 

Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Conditions of real estate ownership:

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter 2024

Type of land and real estate ownership - freehold

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

