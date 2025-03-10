Villa GREEN 2

  1. Realting.com
Wana Giri, Indonesia
ID: 20887
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Buleleng
  • Village
    Wana Giri

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Finished
    2

About the complex

Русский Русский

Villa a few minutes from the ocean. Villa in a popular area with high rental demand. 2-3 bedrooms are the most sought-after segment in rent. Villa with a modern design and is fully ready for occupancy. All amenities, including high-quality furniture, will make your life comfortable and cozy. The infrastructure is very developed, there are restaurants, shops and entertainment facilities nearby, which makes it an ideal place to stay and relax. Write or call, we will answer all your questions! *the cost is indicated on 10.10.2024.

Location on the map

Wana Giri, Indonesia

Similar complexes
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$259,000
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
$99,000
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Ubud District, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Other complexes
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$225,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse  Pool 2 bedrooms Developed infrastructure of the complex  Smart home system Area: Buildings- 76 m² Land - 50 m² Price: 225,000 $ (2,960 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year-…
Villa Garuda
Villa Garuda
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$168,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!Installments available!Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.Locati…
Villa Villa vozle okeana
Villa Villa vozle okeana
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$437,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa Private pool Picturesque terrace 3 bedrooms 1 living room Area: Plot area - 300 m² Building - 125 m² Price: 437,500 $ (3,500 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses …
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications