Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Apartments in a low-rise complex with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud.

Ownership: leasehold for 25 years.

Projected rental yield by the developer - 19%.

Equipped with everything necessary for successful daily rentals.

Occupancy: 78%

Price at pre-sale stage: from $132,000

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is the heart of the island and the centre of attraction for tourists: the best yoga and meditation masters, art galleries, many international schools and development centres for children.

Property in Ubud pays for itself faster than in other areas. Land rent is much cheaper here than in Changgu or Seminyak. It is possible to make the same profit as expensive land rentals by the sea.