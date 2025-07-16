  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

$194,966
11/08/2025
$194,966
10/08/2025
$195,010
09/08/2025
$194,832
08/08/2025
$194,914
07/08/2025
$196,355
06/08/2025
$196,409
05/08/2025
$196,283
04/08/2025
$195,967
03/08/2025
$195,907
02/08/2025
$199,108
01/08/2025
$198,636
31/07/2025
$196,405
27/12/2024
$218,466
26/12/2024
$218,253
23/12/2024
$217,762
19/12/2024
$216,326
15/12/2024
$216,194
12/12/2024
$215,716
08/12/2024
$214,763
04/12/2024
$216,557
ID: 20086
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2379059
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

Apartments in a low-rise complex with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud.

Ownership: leasehold for 25 years.

Projected rental yield by the developer - 19%.

Equipped with everything necessary for successful daily rentals.

Occupancy: 78%

Price at pre-sale stage: from $132,000

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is the heart of the island and the centre of attraction for tourists: the best yoga and meditation masters, art galleries, many international schools and development centres for children.

Property in Ubud pays for itself faster than in other areas. Land rent is much cheaper here than in Changgu or Seminyak. It is possible to make the same profit as expensive land rentals by the sea.

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

