  3. Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501

Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
€219,597
About the complex

Townhouse in Bali in Ubud № 501

  • 2 bedrooms
  • Pool
  • Spacious terrace

Area:

Building - 132.7 m²
Land - 120 m²

Price: 240,000 $ (1,809 $ per m² )

Income from renting a townhouse:
Revenue per day: 180 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 144 $
Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 52,560 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 36,223 $ (15.9 %)
Payback - 6.6 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
240 000 $
Sale price:
305 210 $
Profit:
65 210 $ (27 %)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: 2 quarter 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + 25 years

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Frame-block
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

