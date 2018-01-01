Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501

Pecatu, Indonesia

from €662,451

Completion date: 2023

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! LYVIN BINGIN VILLAS is a closed residential complex in a beautiful forest in the Bingin area. The location of the villas is literally 100 meters from the beach. The main advantages of the Bingin area: developed infrastructure, lack of traffic jams, fresh air and the best beaches. Full-finished villas « turnkey » with perfect location, with ocean views, in a stunning forest, with clean air, coziness and atmosphere of the island. Infrastructure: -Combat pool -Private parking -Tropical shower -Zones for meditation and yoga -Barbecue areas -Landscaping -Protection and video surveillance 24/7 -Five star service on site The project was created for life, work and relaxation. For people who invest in quality of life today and think about stable income in the future. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.