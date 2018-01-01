  1. Realting.com
Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii

Nusa Dua, Indonesia
from
€326,161
11
About the complex

Villa 

  • System "Smart house"
  • 2 Floors
  • 1 bedroom


Area:
Villa area - 117 m²
Land - 150 m²

Price: 357,000 $ ( 3 057 $ per m²)


Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Completion of construction: october 2025.
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + extension

 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
2025
Finished
2
New building location
Nusa Dua, Indonesia

