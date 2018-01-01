Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii

Wana Giri, Indonesia

from €159,883

Completion date: 2024

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villa DESA HUTS is located in Umalas, 7 minutes from the beach! Umalas has a strong expat community with many excellent restaurants and cafes. The villa is located 7 minutes from the nearest beach and 10 minutes from Seminyak and Changu. Chic villa with turnkey decoration". With an interest-free initial contribution of 30%. The view opens onto the Balinese rice fields. The villa is located 7 minutes from the nearest beach and 10 minutes from Seminyak and Changu. The profitability of investments in the villa is from 19 to 33% per year ( payback for only 3-5 years ). -On the territory of the complex there is parking, as well as managers and security personnel. -Villas include a land plot of ( rent for 30 years + extension of the contract for 30 years ). -The developer offers villa management - 20%. Possible purchase by installments! Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.