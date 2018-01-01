Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii

Villa
Area:
Villa area - 117 m²
Land - 150 m²
Price: 357,000 $ ( 3 057 $ per m²)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Completion of construction: october 2025.
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + extension