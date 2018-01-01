Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom

Townhouse
Area:
Building - 112 m²
Price: $260,000 ($2,321 per m2)
Rental income:
Revenue per day: $166.8
Loading - 90%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the facility - $150
Revenue per year taking into account the facility's occupancy - $48,600
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - $34,020 (13.08%)
Payback - 7-10 years
Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Conditions of real estate ownership:
Type of land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years + extension
Construction completion date: September 2023