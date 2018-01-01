  1. Realting.com
  3. Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom

Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom

Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€236,259
;
5
About the complex

Townhouse

  • Private pool
  • 2 cabinets
  • 2 bedrooms
  • View of green landscapes


Area:
Building - 112 m²

Price: $260,000 ($2,321 per m2)

Rental income:
Revenue per day: $166.8
Loading - 90%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the facility - $150
Revenue per year taking into account the facility's occupancy - $48,600
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year -  $34,020 (13.08%)
Payback - 7-10  years

Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Conditions of real estate ownership:
Type of land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years + extension
Construction completion date: September 2023

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Comfort class
2023
Finished
2
New building location
Denpasar, Indonesia

