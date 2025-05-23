Villa Melasti Dream Residence

A unique opportunity to purchase a villa in the prestigious Melasti Dream Residence complex in Bali!

General information:

- Location: Bali, Bukit, Melasti area

- Number of villas: 63

- Profitability (ROI): 17%

- Rental yield: 25-30%

Description of the villas:

Each Melasti Dream Residence villa is designed with maximum comfort and coziness in mind. The villas are equipped with modern infinity pools, creating an atmosphere of luxury and relaxation.

LOYO Relax concept:

The complex is ideal for a romantic getaway thanks to the LOYO Relax concept:

- Equipped space for yoga in the villa

- Personal concierge service (reservations of restaurants and SPA, personal training in yoga, Pilates and stretching)

- On-site SPA in your villa

- Breakfasts and romantic dinners in the villa

- Excursions and guides

1st line - 26 villas (Sold)

All villas in the first line are already sold out.

2nd line - 23 villas (1 left)

The second line includes villas starting at $220,000. These villas offer spacious layouts, modern amenities and stunning views of the surrounding countryside. Completion of construction summer 2025

3rd line - 14 villas (2 left)

The third line includes villas starting at $250,000. These villas also feature spacious layouts and high quality finishing materials, providing the perfect combination of comfort and luxury. Completion of construction is expected at the end of summer 2025 and 2026.

Layout of a double villa:

- Kitchen: 13.6 m²

- Living room: 20.5 m²

- Bathroom: 2.7 m²

- Shower room: 4.5 m²

- Bedroom 1: 16.4 m²

- Bedroom 2: 15.5 m²

- Shower room 2: 4.3 m²

- Stairs: 3 m²

- Corridor 1: 3.4 m²

- Corridor 2: 2.7 m²

- Balcony: 5.1 m² (each)

Purchasing process:

1. Preparation:

- Selection and reservation of a villa

- Due diligence: checking documents for compliance with the purpose of the land and prohibitions on sale

2. Signing a land lease agreement

3. Payment of a down payment of 30%

4. Interest-free installments until construction is completed

5. Delivery of the object

6. Managing your property

7. Payment of profit

8. 3% discount for one-time 100% payment