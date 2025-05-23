Villa XO Canggu

XO Project I Canggu villas and apartments for sale in Changu, Bali

Luxury villas and apartments are for sale in the unique complex XO Project I Canggu, located on the most touristic street of Changu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of events and enjoy the comfort and modern facilities.

1. Facilities

Single apartment:

- House area: 32 m2

- Area: 42 m2

- Bedroom/living room: 22 m2

- Kitchen: 7 m2

- Sanuzel: 5 m2

- Hallway: 3 m2

Double villas:

- House area: 96 m2

- Area: 100 m2

- Bedroom: 10 m2

- Second bedroom: 15 m2

- Hall: 18 m2

- Kitchen: 16 m2

- Sanuzel: 4 m2

- Wardrobe: 4 m2

2. Advantages of the complex

Rooftop XO:

- Open space of 400 m2

- Bar with snacks and soft drinks

- Cinema Under the Stars

- Glass meeting room for business meetings

3. Unique features:

- Full legal support

- Interior decoration and furnishings

- Design and development of design projects

- Development of a business plan for the management of the object after delivery

- Construction and technical supervision of the facility

- Advising on opening a company, checking account, working visas

4. Conditions:

High yield (ROI 17%)

- Up to 18 months' installment.

- Delivery of the complex: August 2025

Call and book your villa in XO Project I Canggu today!