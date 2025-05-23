Villa XO Canggu

  1. Realting.com
Canggu, Indonesia
$350,000
29 1
ID: 23197
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Русский Русский

XO Project I Canggu villas and apartments for sale in Changu, Bali

Luxury villas and apartments are for sale in the unique complex XO Project I Canggu, located on the most touristic street of Changu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of events and enjoy the comfort and modern facilities.

1. Facilities

Single apartment:

- House area: 32 m2
- Area: 42 m2
- Bedroom/living room: 22 m2
- Kitchen: 7 m2
- Sanuzel: 5 m2
- Hallway: 3 m2

Double villas:

- House area: 96 m2
- Area: 100 m2
- Bedroom: 10 m2
- Second bedroom: 15 m2
- Hall: 18 m2
- Kitchen: 16 m2
- Sanuzel: 4 m2
- Wardrobe: 4 m2

2. Advantages of the complex

Rooftop XO:
- Open space of 400 m2
- Bar with snacks and soft drinks
- Cinema Under the Stars
- Glass meeting room for business meetings

3. Unique features:

- Full legal support
- Interior decoration and furnishings
- Design and development of design projects
- Development of a business plan for the management of the object after delivery
- Construction and technical supervision of the facility
- Advising on opening a company, checking account, working visas

4. Conditions:

High yield (ROI 17%)
- Up to 18 months' installment.
- Delivery of the complex: August 2025

Call and book your villa in XO Project I Canggu today!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 102.0
Price per m², USD 2,941
Apartment price, USD 300,000

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

Video Review of villa XO Canggu

Developer news

23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
All news
