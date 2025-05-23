Villa XO Canggu

XO Project I Canggu villas and apartments for sale in Changu, Bali
Luxury villas and apartments are for sale in the unique complex XO Project I Canggu, located on the most touristic street of Changu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of events and enjoy the comfort and modern facilities.
1. Facilities
Single apartment:
- House area: 32 m2
- Area: 42 m2
- Bedroom/living room: 22 m2
- Kitchen: 7 m2
- Sanuzel: 5 m2
- Hallway: 3 m2
Double villas:
- House area: 96 m2
- Area: 100 m2
- Bedroom: 10 m2
- Second bedroom: 15 m2
- Hall: 18 m2
- Kitchen: 16 m2
- Sanuzel: 4 m2
- Wardrobe: 4 m2
2. Advantages of the complex
Rooftop XO:
- Open space of 400 m2
- Bar with snacks and soft drinks
- Cinema Under the Stars
- Glass meeting room for business meetings
3. Unique features:
- Full legal support
- Interior decoration and furnishings
- Design and development of design projects
- Development of a business plan for the management of the object after delivery
- Construction and technical supervision of the facility
- Advising on opening a company, checking account, working visas
4. Conditions:
High yield (ROI 17%)
- Up to 18 months' installment.
- Delivery of the complex: August 2025
Call and book your villa in XO Project I Canggu today!