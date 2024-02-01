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Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$575,000
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8
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ID: 14328
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu
  • Address
    Jalan Tanah Barak, 2 Nicia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia
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Mortgage calculator

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Developer news

01.02.2024
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Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$575,000
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