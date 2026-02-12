  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Choeng Thale, Thailand

Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$159,526
Finishing options Finished
A modern condominium within the Andaman City complex, located in Choeng Thalei, Phuket, just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach. The project comprises two seven-story buildings with a total floor area of ​​approximately 9,500 m² and a total of 311 apartments. Ground-floor apartments have dire…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex VEGA Condominium
Residential complex VEGA Condominium
Residential complex VEGA Condominium
Residential complex VEGA Condominium
Residential complex VEGA Condominium
Residential complex VEGA Condominium
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$95,421
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 34–52 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New condominium project in the picturesque district of Bang TaoThe project consists of two buildings with 146 apartments located on seven floors.The new condominium is located in the northern part of Cherngtalai, just 3.5 km from the quiet beach of Layan. This location is suitable primarily …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
34.0 – 52.0
103,979 – 159,026
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$131,458
This residential complex is an art space for comfortable living, where every detail is thought out to the smallest detail to create an atmosphere of luxury in the tropics. Embrace a unique living experience inspired by the peaceful charm of an art gallery, where thoughtfully crafted architec…
Agency
TRANIO
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,23M
The project offers comfortable living in the villas with modern and functional space. The complex consists of 19 villas of 522-702 m2, featuring high ceilings, large balconies, outdoor swimming pools, parking spaces. There is also a security system for tranquil everyday life. Features: priv…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and lounge areas, 8 minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and lounge areas, 8 minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and lounge areas, 8 minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and lounge areas, 8 minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and lounge areas, 8 minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and lounge areas, 8 minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$143,361
The complex is in the heart of Phuket's tranquil paradise, where the sun, the sand and the sea weave together in a stunning serene setting. Discover spaces to adore and suit every style, with private and communal areas transformed by a sense of vibrant community and boundless amenities, as n…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from Surin and Bang Tao beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from Surin and Bang Tao beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from Surin and Bang Tao beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from Surin and Bang Tao beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from Surin and Bang Tao beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from Surin and Bang Tao beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$1,70M
The first-class residential complex will consist of 2 buildings with 24 shops and a large swimming pool, all surrounded by tropical greenery. The complex will also have a spa, lobby, gym, cinema, and games room. Security will be available 24 hours a day. Location and nearby infrastructure T…
Agency
TRANIO
Apart-hotel Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.
Apart-hotel Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.
Apart-hotel Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.
Apart-hotel Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.
Apart-hotel Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.
Apart-hotel Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
Ready-to-move apartments with furniture and appliances in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex. The Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach. Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat A…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$171,271
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
3 real estate properties 3
The new luxurious project under the control of Radisson under the walking distance from the Bang Tao Beach The new project is located on the Bang of Tao, next to the picturesque area of ​​Laguna. Here, luxurious 5-star hotels are surrounded by lush green fields for golf and stylish yacht c…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$169,867
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
An extraordinary development in Bang Tao area — a new premium-class apartment project, located near Layan Beach in one of the elite island districts. Inspired by the tropics and the vibrant local flavour, we were able to create a project that manifests a symbiosis of man, architecture and…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Kiara Reserve Residence
Residential complex Kiara Reserve Residence
Residential complex Kiara Reserve Residence
Residential complex Kiara Reserve Residence
Residential complex Kiara Reserve Residence
Residential complex Kiara Reserve Residence
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,41M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Elite residential complex on the beach LayanLocated in the Bang Tao area of Phuket, this project is a unique complex of luxury condominiums and premium villas.In total, 17 luxury villas and 25 stylish apartments will be built here, located on five floors and having an area of 251 to 829 squa…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Laguna Bayside
Residential complex Laguna Bayside
Residential complex Laguna Bayside
Residential complex Laguna Bayside
Residential complex Laguna Bayside
Residential complex Laguna Bayside
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
CONTEMPORARY BAYSIDE LIVING Feel the tropical sea breeze as it wafts through these sleek new bayside residences just minutesfrom Phuket’;s most celebrated and most magical beach, on the island’;s stunning central west coast.A collection of spacious contemporary condominiums and breathtaki…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools close to the beach and an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools close to the beach and an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools close to the beach and an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools close to the beach and an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools close to the beach and an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools close to the beach and an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,08M
We offer functional villas with swimming pools, gardens, and parking spaces. It's possible to buy fully furnished. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Cherng Talay Beach - 4.7 km (8 minutes) International School - 5.8 km (10 minutes) Phuket International Ai…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.
Residential complex Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.
Residential complex Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.
Residential complex Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.
Residential complex Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.
Residential complex Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach. Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transpor…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$134,965
Finishing options Finished
This modern complex is located just 500 meters from the popular Bang Tao Beach, making it an excellent investment opportunity for comfortable living. The complex comprises seven 7-story buildings, designed in a contemporary style using natural materials. The interiors and exteriors are in…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Siamese Bangtao
Residential complex Siamese Bangtao
Residential complex Siamese Bangtao
Residential complex Siamese Bangtao
Residential complex Siamese Bangtao
Residential complex Siamese Bangtao
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$86,038
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
We present you Siamese Stone - Association of four reputable real estate developers: Siamese Asset, Ritta, Cornerstone Management and Dynasty Development. These leading companies in their areas and markets have combined efforts to create Siamese Stone - a joint project that embodies the high…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$113,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Guaranteed rental income of 6% for 3 years! A modern residential complex located within walking distance from the popular Bang Tao beach offers comfortable apartments and developed infrastructure. The complex consists of four buildings, includes 614 apartments, ranging from 40 m2 to 14…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$246,696
A modern residential complex located in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, within walking distance of famous beaches. It consists of 3 seven-storey buildings, a total of 234 units (studios, 1 and 2 bedroom units, and duplexes). Features: 5 swimming pools, including a roof-top pool and a kids' …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,22M
Creating a closeness to nature, the single-storey pool villas have expansive spaces that flow freely from the courtyard to the spacious bedrooms and open onto the pool terrace with breathtaking lake views. The sloping roofs are artfully designed to allow natural light to flood in and elevate…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Surf House Residences
Residential complex Surf House Residences
Residential complex Surf House Residences
Residential complex Surf House Residences
Residential complex Surf House Residences
Residential complex Surf House Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$224,520
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 60–139 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Boutique condominium in Bang TaoThis project is located in one of the most popular locations in Phuket - Bang Tao provides access to all the rich infrastructure of the district. Shopping centers, spas, best beaches, medical centers and international schools are located at a comfortable dista…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0
244,656
Apartment 2 rooms
77.0
312,258
Apartment 3 rooms
139.0
560,133
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$184,415
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 37–75 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Layan Green Park is designed specifically for families with children. And in order to take care of the nature of Phuket, in the construction of   used   modern environmentally friendly technologies. The project is built next to the famous Laguna, 700 meters   from the Layan beach, the nort…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.8
419,259
Studio apartment
36.7
215,844
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$177,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Bamboo Forest is a new premium residential complex in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close to Layan Beach and Bang Tao (1.5 km). This Mediterranean-style complex consists of three 7-story buildings, containing 135 units – studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 41 …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,16M
Private lakeside villas, surrounded by mountains and tropical forests, are the perfect choice for those who value harmony with nature and are not ready to give up city amenities. In the complex, you will be able to enjoy a wide range of world-class services and amenities designed for a luxur…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,48M
We offer exclusive villas with a picturesque view of the coast, inner courtyards, large swimming pools and jacuzzis. The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Features of the flats Each house i…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$131,686
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
SURROUDING The heart of the area, offering a long stretch of beach with beach clubs, local eateries, and water sports. A quieter beach for relaxation, just north of Bangtao. UWC Thailand students benefit from our programming, grounded in mindfulness, outdoor experiential education,…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$350,925
The second phase of luxury apartments, located 50 meters from the beaches of Bang Tao and Layan, Phuket. The concept of the entire project is to create a residential space located among picturesque parks, gardens and lakes, so only 30% of the total land area is built up, and 70% remains for …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$144,589
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
3 real estate properties 3
Bellevue Lagoon The new luxury condominium will be built very close to the most famous and popular area of ​​the island among the sophisticated public - Lagoon, which makes the project truly unique in terms of price and location. The developer offers really nice prices, because a studio can…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$209,353
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
MAGICAL PLACE FOR THE LUXURIOUS LIFE Today, Phuket is a popular island destination combining natural beauty and developed infrastructure. Layan Verde is located on the island's west coast, just 2 minutes from a pristine beach.   Layan Verde is the new attraction and symbol of Phuket. …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,06M
We offer luxury villas with salt-water swimming pools, gazeboes, parking spaces. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobes Built-in kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near beaches, shopping ma…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$271,446
The residence features a hotel, a large swimming pool and a bar, a restaurant, a spa center, a fitness center, a kids' club, a conference room, a beach. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages 6% guaranteed annual rental income for 5 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The prope…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with swimming pools and excellent infrastructure in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with swimming pools and excellent infrastructure in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with swimming pools and excellent infrastructure in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with swimming pools and excellent infrastructure in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with swimming pools and excellent infrastructure in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with swimming pools and excellent infrastructure in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$971,786
Located on elevated land in Pasak 8 with 270 degrees mountain views, complex offers 4 contemporary Balinese types of villas ranging from 329 m2 to 711 m2 of living space. All private villas are finished with swimming pool, air condition, built-in wardrobe, kitchen and landscape design. Premi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$409,516
The residence features roof-top lounge area, infinity pool and jacuzzi, picturesque views of the golf course, the lagoon and the ocean, a barbecue area, a yoga area, a lawn. It is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrast…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,05M
We offer four-storey townhouses with roof-top swimming pools and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. The residence features shops, restaurants, spa centers, around-the-clock concierge service. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027. Features of the flats Ground floor: a spacious living …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,15M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 173–209 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Waterfront Residences is 3 low-rise sea-view buildings comprising 33 apartments in the heart of Laguna Phuket, Asia's finest resort complex. Each apartment in Waterfront Residences features spacious living areas and comfortable en-suite bedrooms with an outdoor terrace and private panoramic …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
173.0 – 209.0
1,15M – 1,35M
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$117,181
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Invest in chic apartments! It is perfect for both permanent residence and for rent! Yet of 7 %! There is an installment plan! Vega Condominium is located in the Bang Tao area. This is a prestigious place with an eight -kilometer beach and huge infrastructure. convenience: fitness ce…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$606,317
The apartment complex includes 263 apartments from 38 m2 up to 138 m2. On the territory of the complex will be located: professional sports complex Dynamic with Reebok association second branch of the famous Phuket restaurant - Mirage children's play club - a territory for games and develop…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Canvas
Residential complex Canvas
Residential complex Canvas
Residential complex Canvas
Residential complex Canvas
Residential complex Canvas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$215,657
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Canvas Cherng Talay is a low-rise condominium located in the heart of Bangtao-Cherngtalay, Phuket, featuring extensive communal areas and unique living spaces, including pool access condominiums and penthouses with rooftop spaces from Sansiri. The Canvas Cherng Talay condominium covers a lar…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$894,261
The innovative complex consists of luxury villas, combining modern design and high quality. Here, you'll find sports facilities, spa and wellness centers. Each house has a private swimming pool and a spa area with a jacuzzi and a gym. Facilities club spa wellness center fitness center yoga …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$228,954
The Zero Bangtao Condominium redefines living in Phuket with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. Every aspect of our design focuses on providing an eco-conscious lifestyle without compromising on comfort and elegance. Discover the exclusive benefits of The Zero Bangtao, where sustain…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,08M
We offer a luxury vill with a panoramic view, a swimming pool, a parking. The residence features a kindergarten, a kids' club and a playground, a spa area and a fitness center, a cafe, a yoga area, a jogging track, a co-working area, a multifunctional room. Location and nearby infrastructur…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a traditional style with swimming pools surrounded by forest, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a traditional style with swimming pools surrounded by forest, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a traditional style with swimming pools surrounded by forest, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a traditional style with swimming pools surrounded by forest, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a traditional style with swimming pools surrounded by forest, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a traditional style with swimming pools surrounded by forest, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,32M
The residential complex includes 16 houses of 4 different types. From the entrance to the villa, you immediately find yourself in a lounge area with a swimming pool, the design of which is inspired by Thai temple complexes. Palm trees, which are traditionally present in the design of the isl…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Momentum
Residential complex The Momentum
Residential complex The Momentum
Residential complex The Momentum
Residential complex The Momentum
Residential complex The Momentum
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$141,471
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 51–108 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Innovative residential complex at the Lyan Beach This incredible project is a completely innovative living environment that unites luxury housing, modern infrastructure and unique service. On the impressive 29,000 sq.m. Complexes of elegant apartments and luxurious villas will be locate…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
232,938
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
329,127
Apartment 3 rooms
108.0
633,916
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,50M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 285–491 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled service and amenities around the world, offers you a unique opportunity to make this signature experience an organic part of your daily life.                      Banyan Tree Villas is an exclusive devel…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,35M
We offer apartments with terraces and private swimming pools. The residence is a part of a large complex, is situated on the shore of the lagoon and has a private pier. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near Bang Tao Beach. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket Int…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,48M
The complex consists of 18 modern luxury villas. The project includes two-storey houses with 3-5 bedrooms. Features: terrace swimming pool parking elevator outdoor lounge area Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 7 minutes Robinson Lifestyle Thalang - 15 minutes Phuk…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter The Base Cherngtalay
Residential quarter The Base Cherngtalay
Residential quarter The Base Cherngtalay
Residential quarter The Base Cherngtalay
Residential quarter The Base Cherngtalay
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$126,615
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
The Base Cherngtalay is a modern low-rise condominium project located in the desirable area of Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket. The project consists of two 8-story buildings and is set on approximately 4 rai (6,400 square meters) of land, providing ample space for its residents. There…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex The Standard Residences
Residential complex The Standard Residences
Residential complex The Standard Residences
Residential complex The Standard Residences
Residential complex The Standard Residences
Residential complex The Standard Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$337,489
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 75–301 m²
4 real estate properties 4
New project from a reliable foreign developerA unique real estate project is a condominium consisting of six buildings. The total number of apartments is 188, located on 7 floors. The total area of the project reaches 20,086 square meters.An attractive location is one of the main advantages.…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.0
367,757
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
539,338
Apartment 3 rooms
167.0
942,601
Duplex
301.0
1,97M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
3 real estate properties 3
luxurious apartments with a view of the lagoon and personal pools The project is located in the coastal strip in the very center of the elite district of Laguna, just a few minutes on foot from the famous Bang Tao. The complex of apartments is distinguished by amazing views of the sea an…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Serene condominium
Residential complex Serene condominium
Residential complex Serene condominium
Residential complex Serene condominium
Residential complex Serene condominium
Residential complex Serene condominium
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$653,847
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
The Site and Location The Site is an open area without forest or any big trees to minimalize the impact on the Nature during the Construction The Site is in the Yellow Zone, meaning less crowded and less dense habitation and allows for Condominium Surrounding Greenery i…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$172,775
An exclusive condominium blending Indochine elegance, resort-style comfort, and smart investment value. The residence redefines luxury living in one of Phuket's most sought-after areas. Amenities: 45-meter swimming pool gym sauna and steam rooms roof-top garden co-working space dining area …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$136,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
This modern complex is located just 500 meters from the popular Bang Tao Beach, making it an excellent investment opportunity for comfortable living. The complex comprises seven 7-story buildings, designed in a contemporary style using natural materials. The interiors and exteriors are in…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and parks at 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and parks at 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and parks at 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and parks at 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and parks at 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and parks at 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$693,833
The first phase of luxury apartments located 50 meters from the beaches of Bang Tao and Layan, Phuket. The concept of the entire project is to create a residential space located among picturesque parks, gardens and lakes, so only 30% of the total land area is built up, and 70% remains for pa…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,97M
The modern residential complex includes 17 villas, pedestrian paths, a fitness center, a cafe and an event space. The highest quality materials are used during construction. An important advantage is the ability to customize the layout of the house to the owner's preferences. Extra opportun…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas at 950 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas at 950 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas at 950 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas at 950 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas at 950 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas at 950 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,00M
Situated in between the much sought-after location of Bangtao Beach, the project offers exquisite villas within walking distance to the beaches of your dreams. A luxurious unique design, coupled with exceptional facilities and surrounded by natural beauties, the villas are set to become your…
Agency
TRANIO
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$128,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Radisson Blu is located among exclusive luxury hotel complexes, on the border with Sirinat National Park, and Layan Beach is 350 meters away. Within walking distance and quick transport accessibility there are shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, as…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$144,163
Ideal for families: Sun Hills condominium is designed with account taken of the requirements of couples and children. All conditions for comfortable living, relaxation and entertainment for all ages are created here. Ecology consciousness: Sun Hills is a choice for those, who care of the env…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,32M
We offer luxury spacious villas with terraces, swimming pools of 136 m2, parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a variety of amenities such as renowned restaurants, prestigious golf courses, international schools, stunning beaches, and luxurious …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$92,374
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
In harmony with nature on the Paradise island the condominium The Zero Bangtao offers a new view of construction: remaining true principles of environmental friendliness, in each design element we embodied the environment without sacrificing comfort and elegance. Evaluate the advantages of…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Eden Residences
Residential complex Eden Residences
Residential complex Eden Residences
Residential complex Eden Residences
Residential complex Eden Residences
Residential complex Eden Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$518,726
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
4 real estate properties 4
A new elite project on the first line of Bangtao This project offers 141 residences 50 meters from the Bang Tao Beach. Each is distinguished by amazing views of the sea or internal garden, access to the developed infrastructure of the complex and a first -class hotel service. The proje…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$261,615
Special offer before the start of sales: a new premium residential complex in the heart of one of the most popular areas of the island - Bang Tao. A first-class residential complex consists of a club house, 7 residential buildings, 2 parking lots. The spaces between the buildings are occupie…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Capri Residence Bang Tao Developer from Fantasea
Residential complex Capri Residence Bang Tao Developer from Fantasea
Residential complex Capri Residence Bang Tao Developer from Fantasea
Residential complex Capri Residence Bang Tao Developer from Fantasea
Residential complex Capri Residence Bang Tao Developer from Fantasea
Residential complex Capri Residence Bang Tao Developer from Fantasea
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$150,831
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Apartments in Capri Residence is a premium housing in the condominium under construction on the island of Phuket. The building is built near the prestigious beach of Bang Tao. The 8-story complex offers 231 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Apartments in the complex have an area of ​​35 m² to 75…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$860,964
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobes Kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 15 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes Nai Thon Be…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$113,172
The luxury boutique condominium consists of 82 cozy apartments, created to offer you maximum comfort. We offer high-class recreation and tropical tranquility in the oasis of Surin area. Features: around-the-clock reception underground guarded parking video intercom roof-top swimming pool wi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Title Heritage
Residential complex Title Heritage
Residential complex Title Heritage
Residential complex Title Heritage
Residential complex Title Heritage
Residential complex Title Heritage
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$158,464
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 32–175 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Rhom Bho Property’s Title Heritage residential complex is a new, exclusive project in the prestigious Bang Tao area, just 2.5 km from the picturesque beach. Its ideal location gives direct access to popular leisure areas such as Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue, where the best restaurants, sh…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0 – 60.0
172,676
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0 – 125.0
337,818
Apartment 3 rooms
125.0 – 175.0
640,162
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$127,031
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
A tropical paradise in Thailand, famed for its lively beaches like Patong, Kata, Rawai and Bang-Tao, as well as its rich culture and convenient access. In Old Phuket Town, visitors can enjoy vibrant Sino-Portuguese architecture, street art, and local cuisine. The island offers delicious Tha…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$236,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Ayana Heights Seaview Residence is a premium residential complex with all amenities, located on 49,000 m² in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao Island, adjacent to the Laguna Resort and Layan Beach. The complex offers a variety of apartment options with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$134,894
Finishing options Finished
Ready-to-move apartments with furniture and appliances in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex. The Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach. Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat A…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$89,647
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 30–78 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most beloved beaches of the central part of the island - Surin and Bang Tao in the shadow of the tropical vegetation of Phuket. The developer offers a rich selection of planning solutions with a unique mo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0 – 51.0
96,937 – 180,718
Apartment 2 rooms
78.0
251,283
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$151,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 29–60 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Skytech is a new residential complex in Asia's best-integrated resort and within walking distance of Bangtao Beach. The developer offers a wide range of finishes and furnishing options, including basic finishes, fitted furniture and appliances, and full fit-out options. Residents of the comp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0
185,000
Apartment 2 rooms
46.0 – 60.0
230,000 – 278,700
Studio apartment
29.0
151,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$7,80M
These 16 stunning residences form their own exclusive enclave within one of the rarest and most sought-after prime land plots in Laguna Phuket. Each of the spacious contemporary residences has been meticulously designed with no expense spared to ensure exceptional quality in every aspect. Th…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$1,00M
The condominium is distinguished by its privacy, there are only 27 apartments in the complex, grouped into 3 buildings. The condominium is surrounded by lush tropical greenery, and the complex also features a large communal swimming pool 26 meters long with a spacious terrace for sunbathing.…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and lounge areas close to a shopping mall, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and lounge areas close to a shopping mall, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and lounge areas close to a shopping mall, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and lounge areas close to a shopping mall, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and lounge areas close to a shopping mall, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and lounge areas close to a shopping mall, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$193,475
lounge areas three -25-meter-lonmg swimming pools kids' pool jacuzzi gym yoga and pilates studios outdoor fitness area roof-top tennis court barbecue area co-working area with a large meeting room library kids' playground Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$135,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A new condominium on Bang Tao Beach from one of Thailand's largest developers. The complex consists of three eight-story buildings with a total of 545 apartments. The excellent location and project concept make it an excellent option for living or renting. The apartments feature sty…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex The Title Modeva
Residential complex The Title Modeva
Residential complex The Title Modeva
Residential complex The Title Modeva
Residential complex The Title Modeva
Residential complex The Title Modeva
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$133,412
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Why Modeva?Best location: The perfect balance between beach lifestyle and urban charmElegant Design: Pride and Pleasure in Daily Life Developed Infrastructure Every Day as a VacationDiversity of apartment types: 11 unique types of apartments created to meet any needsAllowed with Pets (Buildi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$143,256
We offer apartments with balconies. The residence is modeled in the shape of a large cruise ship and features yoga and pilates areas, a spa center, a large roof-top swimming pool with a bar, a medical center, a parking, a green area, a kids' club, around-the-clock security. Location and nea…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New premium residential complex near the beach in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residential complex near the beach in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residential complex near the beach in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residential complex near the beach in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residential complex near the beach in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residential complex near the beach in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$138,613
Sale of apartments from a top developer in Phuket. The modern residential complex consists of seven buildings of seven floors with unique architecture. The project includes 859 apartments of various layouts and 330 parking spaces. Ideal for investors who want to get maximum income from growt…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Sun Hills
Residential complex Sun Hills
Residential complex Sun Hills
Residential complex Sun Hills
Residential complex Sun Hills
Residential complex Sun Hills
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$99,553
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$179,620
The residence features a 50-meter-long swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a parking, a tropical park, a kids' pool and a games room, a bar, a fitness center, a sauna, a restaurant, a conference room, around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Cable TV Wi-Fi Advantages Guaran…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$168,258
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Above Element is a uniquely designed condo complex that embodies a free lifestyle, wealth, stability and tranquility. It is like living in a tropical resort, with all the benefits of the beach nearby. A luxurious, secluded lifestyle in a developing area. Above Element is based on a sense of …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Spacious modern apartments near the beaches, surrounded by beautiful nature, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Spacious modern apartments near the beaches, surrounded by beautiful nature, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Spacious modern apartments near the beaches, surrounded by beautiful nature, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$256,441
Comfortable residential complex surrounded by tropical forests and protected nature areas suitable for both personal residence and rental programme. The philosophy of the project is to use sustainable materials, optimise space and conserve natural resources. Rental programme with a 70/30 net…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,42M
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, terraces. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area, 15 minutes away from Layan Beach
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$817,181
This new complex consists only 6 homes, each with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car parks, top floor terrace, garden, natural stone pool. Traditional Thai house architecture has a very long solid history and cultural heritage. The design was shaped and improved through time by the wisdom of anc…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$618,838
A uniquely designed low-rise boutique condominium located in the prestigious Layan area, close to the renowned Laguna Phuket complex and the picturesque Bangtao Beach. The project embodies the best of coastal living, offering its residents a tranquil retreat where contemporary design and nat…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A modern condominium within the Andaman City complex, located in Choeng Thalei, Phuket, just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach. The project comprises two seven-story buildings with a total floor area of ​​approximately 9,500 m² and a total of 311 apartments. Ground-floor apartments have dire…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,36M
A unique residential complex where every day is filled with serenity and comfort. Located in the prestigious area of ​​Phuket, it offers its residents an exclusive standard of living, combining closeness to nature, developed infrastructure and the highest service. Has its own beach club. It'…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,60M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 260–336 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Angsana Beachfront Residences is a unique beachfront development surrounded by tropical greenery, picturesque lagoons, and premium resorts. Angsana apartments are modern residences with 2 or 3 bedrooms, a private pool, and sea views The complex consists of small 3-storey buildings, each d…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
260.0
1,60M
Apartment 3 rooms
336.0
2,70M
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$262,925
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Balance with NatureFresh and relevant project in the world-famous resort Laguna PhuketThe project is located on one square kilometer of green hills, forests and lakes with a private beach club.Laguna Lakelands is more than a place to live.The Hillside, Orchard, Forest and Lakeside themed are…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex CAPRI RESIDENCE
Residential complex CAPRI RESIDENCE
Residential complex CAPRI RESIDENCE
Residential complex CAPRI RESIDENCE
Residential complex CAPRI RESIDENCE
Residential complex CAPRI RESIDENCE
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$151,875
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Investment is an attractive object!Modern apartment with guaranteed rental income up to 11.5%!Installment!Beach, 850m!CAPRI RESIDENCE residential complex in the heart of island life, in one of the most sought-after locations on the island.Facilities: lobby, swimming pool, pool bar, recreatio…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Andamaya Surin
Residential complex Andamaya Surin
Residential complex Andamaya Surin
Residential complex Andamaya Surin
Residential complex Andamaya Surin
Residential complex Andamaya Surin
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$774,582
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
high -class luxurious project with the best ratio of price and quality This exquisite condominium consists of only 27 apartments in 3 buildings and is located only 700 meters from the sea, on the slope of the hill, from where the exciting view of Bang Tao and Surin is the most clean and u…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao,
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,08M
The developer calls the design “modern tropical”, combining wood with rocky textures, and the villas are a symbol of tranquility, eco-friendliness and wealth. Each villa will have natural ventilation, white goods, parking, swimming pool and garden. The complex has 3 types of villas with 3-4 …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,00M
The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. There is also a shop and a clinic in the territory. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Fitted wardrobes Location and nearby infrastruc…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan and Band Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan and Band Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan and Band Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan and Band Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan and Band Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan and Band Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,99M
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools and gardens. Each house will be built according to the buyer's taste. You'll be able to choose colour palette, all interior items and custom furniture yourself. The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 1s…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$167,033
The residence features roof-top lounge area, infinity pool and jacuzzi, picturesque views of the golf course, the lakes and the ocean, a barbecue area, a yoga area, a lawn. It is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastr…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand