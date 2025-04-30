  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale

New buildings for sale in Choeng Thale

apartments
236
houses
147
Residential complex Eden Residences
Residential complex Eden Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$453,584
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 47–433 m²
22 real estate objects 22
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for:This premium beachfront project on the first line of Layan Beach is ideal for those looking to invest in real estate for long-term rental or personal residence. Perfect for those who value comfort, prestige, and proximity to the sea. About …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$682,020
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 333 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning investors valuing a luxurious and tranquil life in the heart of Phuket. About the location: Bougainvillea Villas is located near the picturesque Bang Tao Beach on the west side of Phuket. The excellent lo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,23M
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, jacuzzis, parking spaces for 2 cars, outdoor lounge areas, tropical gardens with waterfalls. Plot areas — from 550 m² to 940 m². Features of the flats Each house includes a living room with a dining area, an open-plan kitchen and an access to the …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$103,537
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
A unique opportunity to invest in stylish and modern apartments in the heart of Bang Tao, which offer the perfect combination of luxury and convenience! Fully furnished! SO Lagoon Cherngtalay by Origin is a unique apartment complex located in the center of Bang Tao, next to the bustling Boat…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa The Teak
Villa The Teak
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$867,834
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
With the principles of life, luxury, and longevity at the forefront, each of the Teak’;s twelve pool villas have been designed with the utmost care for those discerning buyers who value sustainability and privacy above all. Set against the lush tropical jungles of Western Phuket, these mo…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex SIAMESE BANGTAO
Residential complex SIAMESE BANGTAO
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$84,525
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in Phuket with high yield potential! Installments available! First-class amenities and magnificent lake views! Siamese Bangtao is a modern residential complex located in the prestigious Bangtao area of ​​Phuket. The project combines modern …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$201,954
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
​​​Layan Green Park 2: A World Class Ecological ComplexThe natural charm of Phuket is embodied in Layan Green Park 2, a unique apartment complex in the Bangtao/Layan area. Just 750 meters from the picturesque Bang Tao Beach, it offers the perfect combination of luxury and ecology.Constructio…
Agency
DOO First Line Property
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,30M
We offer apartments with terraces, private swimming pools, and a view of the sea. The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$177,479
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 37–629 m²
40 real estate objects 40
Your ideal home in Phuket. Free round-trip tickets to Phuket for every buyer!* Who is it for: Perfect for families, nature lovers, and anyone seeking harmony with nature without sacrificing modern conveniences. If you dream of living surrounded by nature, enjoying panoramic sea views, and h…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Trisara
Villa Trisara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,60M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 1
Area 630–2 077 m²
9 real estate objects 9
Distance to the sea: 150 m, Income GuaranteeAbout the complex:In a secluded bay of Phuket, there are 37 luxury private villas, each offering stunning sea views. The villas boast spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, as well as private pools that harmoniously blend exotic natural material…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$829,734
This new complex consists only 6 homes, each with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car parks, top floor terrace, garden, natural stone pool. Traditional Thai house architecture has a very long solid history and cultural heritage. The design was shaped and improved through time by the wisdom of anc…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa Isola Sky Phuket
Villa Isola Sky Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 939–1 186 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: Perfect for those who value a combination of luxury, privacy, and stunning sea views. The project is for buyers seeking a unique living and investment experience in Phuket. About the location: Situated in the elite area of Layan Soi 1, …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,41M
These stunning new condos and penthouses with their own private rooftop pools are located in two adjacent blocks separated by a picturesque canal and connected by pedestrian bridges. Each building is five storeys high and features 237 apartments, with one, two and three bedrooms, as well as …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$322,487
An elite residence located near the beaches of Layan and Bang Tao. The complex consists of 4 six-storey buildings and offers a wide range of luxury apartments with a modern design, providing a high level of comfort. There are apartments with different layouts from one-bedroom to three-bedroo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$955,211
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 131 m²
1 real estate object 1
Laguna Beachside residential complex, Phuket is a modern and stylish project located only 200 meters from the famous Bangtao Beach, in one of the most prestigious areas of Phuket. The complex offers cozy apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, which are ideal for both living and recreation. Project …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex The Title Modeva
Residential complex The Title Modeva
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$113,396
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 29–150 m²
873 real estate objects 873
The most anticipated sales start on Phuket Island in 2024! Sales start in the 20s of October, hurry to submit an application to purchase the best layouts at the very first prices. What participation in the very first phase of project sales offers: The very first prices The opportunity to…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Capri Residence
Residential complex Capri Residence
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$129,419
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 35–75 m²
10 real estate objects 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift! Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for a combination of luxury, comfort, and profitable investments. About the location: The project is located 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, surrounded by elite infrastructure: shops, restaurants, spas, …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,64M
Nestled beside a tranquil lake in the vibrant heart of Phuket, this complex has crafted a space that balances contemporary sophistication with organic materials. This is where luxury and well-being converge, offering you not only a beautiful living environment but also an aspirational space …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,34M
All villas have swimming pool, air-condition, built-in wardrobe, kitchen, landscape design. Furniture package is optional. Advantages All taxes and transfer fee will be shared 50/50 between developer and the buyer. Flexible payment plan. Location and nearby infrastructure Layan beach - 5 …
Agency
TRANIO
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 318–567 m²
9 real estate objects 9
Билеты на Пхукет в подарок!* Кому подходит: Botanica Forestique – идеальный выбор для семей с детьми и инвесторов. Проект отлично подходит как для долгосрочных инвестиций, так и для краткосрочной аренды, благодаря популярности Ченгталай среди туристов. О локации: Расположен в живописном ра…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$238,880
A modern residential complex located in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, within walking distance of famous beaches. It consists of 3 seven-storey buildings, a total of 234 units (studios, 1 and 2 bedroom units, and duplexes). Features: 5 swimming pools, including a roof-top pool and a kids' …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex AYANA Heights
Residential complex AYANA Heights
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$221,912
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Hop straight off a plane and arrive in your own piece of paradise… Ayana Heights Seaview Residence near Layan Beach, Thalang, Phuket Ayana Heights Seaview Residence, a masterpiece of luxury living nestled along the captivating shores of Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand. Developed by the e…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$77,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Experience a new standard of luxury with 3 & 5 bedroom Phuket pool villas at Banyan Tree Grand Residences. Situated between a serene lagoon and the white sands of Bang Tao Beach, these waterfront apartments fully embrace the beauty of the surrounding landscapes to create a magnificent reside…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Oceanfront Villas
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Oceanfront Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$5,75M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 793 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it’s for: An ideal choice for those who value a luxurious and serene lifestyle on a tropical island. Suitable for family vacations, permanent residence, or a profitable investment. About the location: Located on the shores of the picturesque Ban…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Urban Scapes Layan – Phase 2
Villa Urban Scapes Layan – Phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$623,322
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 431 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The Urban Scapes Layan – Phase 2 project is perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury, seclusion, and convenience. It's the choice for discerning residents and investors who value comfort and nature. Location: Located in the northwest …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$171,271
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
3 real estate objects 3
The new luxurious project under the control of Radisson under the walking distance from the Bang Tao Beach The new project is located on the Bang of Tao, next to the picturesque area of ​​Laguna. Here, luxurious 5-star hotels are surrounded by lush green fields for golf and stylish yacht c…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$885,071
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Welcome to the Elite Innovative Collection by Season Luxury Villas Where we elevate luxury living to new heights. Each villa in our collection is a true masterpiece, meticulously designed to offer a legacy of exceptional opulence. Our properties seamlessly blend sophisticated aesthetics w…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$135,406
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
1 real estate object 1
A large integrated project in a magnificent location Platinum Bay offers a unique investment opportunity in a premium location. The project is located on the west coast of Phuket, a few minutes from the snow -white sandy beach of Kamal. Fully furnished luxurious condominium of the resor…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Bellevue Beachfront
Residential complex Bellevue Beachfront
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$183,161
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Bellevue Beachfront - The project is located just 50 meters from the beach of Layan on the coastline. The project has unique design solutions in exterior and interior decoration. The Bang-Tao area offers every resident the opportunity to enjoy life by the sea with all the amenities, modern s…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas with swimming pools in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas with swimming pools in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$386,008
9 exclusive private pool villas ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms s surrounded by the sun-soaked landscapes of the captivating Phuket island. Owners are offered the following choice of upgrades: Additional bedrooms Landscaping Covered sala Wood-like ceiling Outdoor shower Upper floor Payment sc…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium Phuket
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$149,264
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Area 42–87 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: This project is ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in one of the most desirable locations in Phuket. Suitable for living, vacationing, and investment. About the location: Situated next to Bangtao Beach, The …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Title Heritage
Residential complex Title Heritage
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$158,464
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 32–175 m²
12 real estate objects 12
Rhom Bho Property’s Title Heritage residential complex is a new, exclusive project in the prestigious Bang Tao area, just 2.5 km from the picturesque beach. Its ideal location gives direct access to popular leisure areas such as Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue, where the best restaurants, sh…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Villas Overlooking Layan
Villa The Villas Overlooking Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,59M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2016
Number of floors 3
Area 455–900 m²
6 real estate objects 6
1600 m to the Sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the Complex:An exclusive gated community of executive villas with breathtaking sea views offers luxurious accommodation with private landscaped pools. The villas feature 3-6 bedrooms and a main living room. Located in the picturesque area of Layan, 1…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Above element
Villa Above element
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,02M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Above Element Villas presents a remarkable collection of new pool villas for sale in the vicinity of Bangtao Beach, Phuket. This exclusive development offers a low density community, ensuring a serene and private living experience. The luxury 3-bedroom pool villas available for sale epitomiz…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential quarter The Base Cherngtalay
Residential quarter The Base Cherngtalay
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$126,615
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
The Base Cherngtalay is a modern low-rise condominium project located in the desirable area of Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket. The project consists of two 8-story buildings and is set on approximately 4 rai (6,400 square meters) of land, providing ample space for its residents. There…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential quarter Sole Mio Phase II
Residential quarter Sole Mio Phase II
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$503,908
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
sole Mio Residences is located only 200 meters from the Bang-Tao Beach. The residential complex is made in a pre -lane cruise liner, which goes to the sunset course. It offers residents-exclusive apartments with supporting layouts and types of sunset in the heart of Bang-Tao. Infrastructu…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Ruenruedi Villa
Villa Ruenruedi Villa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$727,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 301 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Fully Furnished About the Complex: The exclusive gated project includes 8 villas with private plots ranging from 314 to 386 m². Each villa is equipped with a private pool (9.5x3.5 m), Jacuzzi-spa, outdoor dining area, 2 parking spaces, rooftop terrace, large kitchen with island, high-ceiling…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,31M
We offer apartments with terraces and private swimming pools. The residence is a part of a large complex, is situated on the shore of the lagoon and has a private pier. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near Bang Tao Beach. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket Int…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New low-rise residence with roof-top swimming pools and lounge areas in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New low-rise residence with roof-top swimming pools and lounge areas in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$340,509
A new concept in eco-friendly living, with minimalist-chic design in lush gardens, set within Asia’s finest integrated resort. The latest generation of Laguna Lakeside Residences is ideally located by the entrance to the exclusive Laguna Phuket community, in a tree-lined enclave that’s just …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,12M
We offer unique luxury villas with large landscaped gardens, 10-meter-long salt-water swimming pools with a jacuzzi, parking spaces. Features of the flats Each house includes a spacious open-plan living and dining area, a well-equipped kitchen with an island, elegant bedrooms all with priva…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$638,987
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Modern villas with a pool in the most beautiful place Phuket A project located on the shore of a calm beach Tao is one of the most popular real estate in the market. The Bang Tao area is known for well-developed infrastructure-a huge selection of restaurants, supermarkets, boutiques, hospi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Dareeya
Villa Dareeya
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$736,230
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Our villas are located in an absolute prime position right on Bangtao Beach Road within walking distance to restaurants, cafes, beach clubs and naturally th magnificent and pristine Bangtao beach. The beautifully designed, oriental-style pool villas are built to the highest specifications…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Zenithy Luxe Villas
Villa Zenithy Luxe Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 397–485 m²
11 real estate objects 11
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who is it for: The villas are perfect for families who appreciate luxurious living and comfort, as well as for those seeking private and stylish accommodation in a prestigious area of Phuket. About the location: The project is located in the popular reside…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$131,686
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
SURROUDING The heart of the area, offering a long stretch of beach with beach clubs, local eateries, and water sports. A quieter beach for relaxation, just north of Bangtao. UWC Thailand students benefit from our programming, grounded in mindfulness, outdoor experiential education,…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$913,011
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 370 m²
3 real estate objects 3
800 m to the sea, Fully furnished About the complex: This new project is a modern residential complex with completion in 2023. It consists of 2 buildings, each with 7 floors. The complex contains a total of 139 units, including studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments. Unit sizes range f…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa 8 Season Luxury Rosewood
Villa 8 Season Luxury Rosewood
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,49M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
8 Season Luxury Villas – Season Rosewood is an exclusive collection of four luxurious private residences near the serene Layan Beach on Phuket’;s picturesque west coast. These stunning pool villas offer expansive 4-bedroom layouts, with built-up areas ranging from 568 sqm to 621 sqm, and …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Laguna Lakelands Lakeview Residences
Residential complex Laguna Lakelands Lakeview Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$222,410
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 48–558 m²
34 real estate objects 34
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket for every buyer!* Who is it for: Ideal for both living and investment — each project by this developer offers a unique 7-year installment plan and unmatched liquidity and ease of resale on the island. About the location: The project is located in the Laguna …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Prestige
Villa Botanica Prestige
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,34M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
The perfect combination of a classic design and prime location Located in the heart of Laguna area Phuket. Following the success of the signature design of the popular Tropical Balinese style. The luxury villas project from Botanica Luxury Villas, in the famous Koke-tanode area, Cherngtal…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Complex of villas at 950 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas at 950 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$969,344
Situated in between the much sought-after location of Bangtao Beach, the project offers exquisite villas within walking distance to the beaches of your dreams. A luxurious unique design, coupled with exceptional facilities and surrounded by natural beauties, the villas are set to become your…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$825,606
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobes Kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 15 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes Nai Thon Be…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa Baan Thai Surin Hill
Villa Baan Thai Surin Hill
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$5,06M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2006
Number of floors 3
Area 250–2 500 m²
8 real estate objects 8
1000 m to the sea, Fully furnishedAbout the complex:Luxurious villas with large private areas and a stunning 180-degree view of Surin and Bang Tao beaches. Tropical setting and modern Thai design, premium furniture. The complex is located on a lushly vegetated cape near the prestigious Amanp…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$955,924
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 392–569 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it’s for: Ideal for those seeking luxury and tranquility, whether looking to live or invest in one of the most beautiful locations in Phuket. This project is for discerning individuals who value comfort, privacy, and eco-friendliness. About the Locatio…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New complex of premium villas on the shores of Bang Tao Bay, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of premium villas on the shores of Bang Tao Bay, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,22M
This exclusive complex has only five 2-storey villas with private swimming pools, landscaped gardens and parking spaces. High quality materials and finishes create a sophisticated and elegant atmosphere. Freehold property. Payment plan: 2% - reservation 28% - signing the contract after 30 d…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$774,040
Rainpalm villa is a project inspired by creating simple buildings to meet the lifestyle of everyone looking for a place to live for relaxation or to rent under the concept of peace and happiness which is the meaning of the project. Rain-palm trees are regarded as symbols of peace, tranqui…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Prime Pano
Villa Prime Pano
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Площадь проекта 25,600 кв.м. Общее количество вилл: 58 Клубный поселок премиум-класса расположен на живописном склоне, окруженном горными вершинами и тропическими лесами. Благодаря уникальному расположению из каждой виллы открываются фантастические панорамные виды. Потоки горного воздуха…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Sky Park Celeste
Residential complex Sky Park Celeste
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$345,347
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 36 m²
1 real estate object 1
The Skypark Aurora Laguna Phuket residential complex is surrounded by a picturesque natural landscape overlooking the golf course. Laguna Phuket. Skypark Celeste Laguna Phuket provides residents with peace and quiet, thanks to affordable accommodations that add convenience and style to life …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Alisa Pool Villas
Villa Alisa Pool Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$462,897
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 255 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Perfect for families seeking luxurious and comfortable living or vacation, as well as investors looking for lucrative options in the Phuket real estate market. About the location: Situated in the quiet Pasak area in Cherngtalay, Alisa Pool …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$262,841
Special offer before the start of sales: a new premium residential complex in the heart of one of the most popular areas of the island - Bang Tao. A first-class residential complex consists of a club house, 7 residential buildings, 2 parking lots. The spaces between the buildings are occupie…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$144,589
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
3 real estate objects 3
Bellevue Lagoon The new luxury condominium will be built very close to the most famous and popular area of ​​the island among the sophisticated public - Lagoon, which makes the project truly unique in terms of price and location. The developer offers really nice prices, because a studio can…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$817,622
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
BOTANICA Lakeside II. This beautiful project will be located around a stunning lake, thereby taking your living experience to a next level. This luxurious living experience reflects the essential ideals of BOTANICA Luxury Villas, where design and practicality are harmoniously combined and…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,51M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 432–1 000 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for luxury and comfort living enthusiasts with stunning views in Phuket. Suitable for those seeking profitable investments in a developing region. About the location: Located at Layan Beach, at the northern end of Bangtao Beach o…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,10M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 547–1 142 m²
8 real estate objects 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: Perfect for those who appreciate a luxurious and serene lifestyle in Phuket. Suitable for both personal living and investment purposes. About the location: Located in the Bang Tao Beach area, Botanica Sky Valley offers an excellent loca…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Lotus Gardens
Residential complex Lotus Gardens
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$435,436
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 179–345 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Distance to the sea: 550 m, Ready to move in, Fully furnished About the complex: A tropical estate in a prestigious area with spacious apartments: 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, equipped with everything needed for comfortable living. The complex offers a large pool, lush gardens, and is just a 5-minu…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$528,257
The residence features swimming pools, a gym, a yoga studio, a kids' club, a co-working area, a multifunctional room, a roof-top lounge area, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Location and nearby infrastructure Beach club - 4 minutes Hospital - 5 minutes Shopping mall - 6 m…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa Pavara
Villa Pavara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$910,985
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 372 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Luxurious Thai -style villas The project offers an amazing choice of 16 exclusive luxurious villas with a pool. located on spacious land plots, these villas offer from 3 to 4 bedrooms. The project is located in the popular Pasak area. This is a place with a serene and picturesque situat…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,17M
We offer villas with salt-water swimming pools, gardens, terraces, garages. Wide plots. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Fully equipped kitchen (hood, hob, oven, fridge) Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infra…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Vega Condominium
Residential complex Vega Condominium
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$88,471
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 34–52 m²
10 real estate objects 10
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The Vega project is ideal for those seeking modern and luxurious living in Phuket, as well as for investors looking for reliable investments with high growth potential. Location: Vega is located in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and lounge areas close to a shopping mall, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and lounge areas close to a shopping mall, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$187,344
lounge areas three -25-meter-lonmg swimming pools kids' pool jacuzzi gym yoga and pilates studios outdoor fitness area roof-top tennis court barbecue area co-working area with a large meeting room library kids' playground Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Serene Condo Layan
Residential complex Serene Condo Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$130,159
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Area 27–135 m²
16 real estate objects 16
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those who value luxury and nature. Serene Condo Layan attracts discerning clients seeking comfortable living and benefits from investment in premium real estate. About the location: The project is located in the idyllic area of…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Pier22 Bangtao Beach
Residential complex Pier22 Bangtao Beach
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Pier22 Bangtao Beach is a modern residential complex located in one of the most popular areas of Phuket, just 3 minutes from Bang Tao Beach. The project includes two eight-storey buildings with 144 fully furnished apartments of various types, from cozy studios to spacious two-bedroom apartme…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Oxygen Condominium
Villa Oxygen Condominium
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$293,668
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2011
Number of floors 2
Area 148–283 m²
9 real estate objects 9
1300 m to the sea, Income GuaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 26 two-story apartments, each with its own garden and pool. Available are 3 and 4 bedroom units with areas up to 300 sq.m. High walls are built around the houses for maximum privacy. Only a 5-minute walk to the nort…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$682,020
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 393 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Marquis Estates is the ideal solution for discerning buyers seeking a combination of luxury and privacy in a tropical paradise. Suitable for families, investors, and anyone looking for prestigious accommodation at one of the world's best …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,16M
Creating a closeness to nature, the single-storey pool villas have expansive spaces that flow freely from the courtyard to the spacious bedrooms and open onto the pool terrace with breathtaking lake views. The sloping roofs are artfully designed to allow natural light to flood in and elevate…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$169,867
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
An extraordinary development in Bang Tao area — a new premium-class apartment project, located near Layan Beach in one of the elite island districts. Inspired by the tropics and the vibrant local flavour, we were able to create a project that manifests a symbiosis of man, architecture and…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Surin Sands – 8% Guaranteed – 3years
Residential complex Surin Sands – 8% Guaranteed – 3years
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$102,365
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Area 30–78 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it suitable for: Ideal for investors seeking stable income, and individuals looking for a comfortable home in a tropical paradise. The project is designed for discerning buyers who appreciate a blend of luxury, tranquility, and profitable invest…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$741,114
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Discover the perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality at 8 Season Luxury Villas – Autumn, a premier residential development nestled in the serene and sought-after area of Layan, Phuket. These villas redefine modern luxury, offering spacious living in harmony with nature. Soph…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$438,246
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 227–257 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who is it for: These villas are perfect for those who value comfort, style, and advanced technology, as well as for families seeking privacy and closeness to nature. About the location: The project is located near Bang Tao Beach on the island of Phuket, pr…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Cascade Bangtao Beach – Phuket
Residential complex Cascade Bangtao Beach – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$416,334
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 108–156 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Cascade Bangtao Beach is the perfect choice for families with children and investors. The project is ideal for both long-term investments and short-term rentals, thanks to the high demand for holidays in Phuket. Location: Located in the pr…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New complex of villas with private swimming pools and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with private swimming pools and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$778,727
We are thrilled to present our design concept, a fusion of the modern style with Phuket's unique tropical biophilic architecture. We carefully design seamless connections between indoor and outdoor spaces, with elements of luxury, tranquillity, nature and warmth that brings the family togeth…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa Walai Layan Villas – Phase 2 Sea View
Villa Walai Layan Villas – Phase 2 Sea View
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,45M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 601–651 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for luxurious accommodation with stunning sea views in one of the most prestigious locations in Phuket. This project is perfect for permanent residence, vacation, and profitable investment. About the location: Wa…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Andaman Boutique Residences
Residential complex Andaman Boutique Residences
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$740,341
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 229–285 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: An excellent choice for connoisseurs of a luxurious and secluded lifestyle. Ideal for those who wish to invest in prestigious real estate or create their private retreat on the island. About the location: Andaman Boutique Reside…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Akra Collection Layan Valley Villas – Boutique Pool Villas – 5% Guaranteed – 4 years
Villa Akra Collection Layan Valley Villas – Boutique Pool Villas – 5% Guaranteed – 4 years
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$224,601
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 117–234 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in Phuket. A project for discerning individuals who value comfort and long-term investment benefits. About location: Situated in the prestigious Layan Bang-Tao area in the…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$990,905
We offer Balinese-style villas with swimming pools, terraces, gardens, and garages. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to an international school, Layan Beach, a golf course, a beach club, a market, an airport
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Sun Hills
Residential complex Sun Hills
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$99,553
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Gated beachfront residential complex with swimming pools, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated beachfront residential complex with swimming pools, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,14M
We offer three-level apartments with a direct access to the beach and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. There is a swimming pool on the top floor. The penthouse has a spacious roof-top terrace and a panoramic swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 533–606 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: The Erawana Grand project is ideal for discerning buyers seeking luxurious living and profitable investments. This complex is designed to provide maximum comfort and privacy. About the location: Erawana Grand is located near Layan Beach …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa ISLAND COLLECTION
Villa ISLAND COLLECTION
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,90M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Invest in luxury villas in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao! Income from 7%! This is a great chance to become the owner of a property that will be in great demand. Installments! Close to Bang Tao Beach! The villa is furnished! I SLAND COLLECTION — super exclusive residence c…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Grand View Residence Phuket
Residential complex Grand View Residence Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,04M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 436 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Perfect for: Grand View Residence Phuket is ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury, comfort, and privacy in a unique corner of Phuket. It's a great choice for family living and investment purposes. About the Location: The project is located in the…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas not far from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas not far from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$473,821
This modern residential complex with all amenities is located in a prestigious area of ​​Phuket, next to Laguna and within walking distance of Layan Beach. The complex consists of 8 apartment buildings, villas and commercial premises and has swimming pools, a gym, a library, recreation areas…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,30M
We offer luxury villas with terraces, swimming pools, gazeboes. Some houses have barbecue areas. Plot sizes - from 674 m2 to 1,168 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobe Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 10 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 13 m…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Sunshine Beach Condominium – 7% Guaranteed – 5 years
Residential complex Sunshine Beach Condominium – 7% Guaranteed – 5 years
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$251,038
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 30–187 m²
20 real estate objects 20
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The perfect choice for those who value a combination of luxurious relaxation and profitable investments. The project is created for families with children, golf enthusiasts, and everyone dreaming of living by the sea in one of the most …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex THE OZONE OASIS CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE OZONE OASIS CONDOMINIUM
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$136,297
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great investment option! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! A unique project that offers rental yields of up to 5% annual yield! Instalments available! Ultra-fashionable apartments in the new residential complex THE OZONE OASIS CONDOMINIUM in the most prestigious ar…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$194,422
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 41–88 m²
4 real estate objects 4
A new luxury project in Bang Tao from a reliable developer A modern luxury 8-storey condominium consisting of 164 apartments and 7 retail shops. There are 3 types of apartments available: 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and duplex 2 bedroom apartments. Full-height glass windows offer views of Laguna…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex CANVAS Cherng Talay
Residential complex CANVAS Cherng Talay
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 40–105 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for families with children, investors, and those seeking long-term residence or short-term rentals. The project combines modern comfort with stunning natural surroundings, catering to a variety of lifestyle needs. Location: Located in the p…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,40M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
ENJOY AN EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE The VILLA MAYA is a family compound designed as an immersive yet modern retreat with tropical tone over the golden valued location where is worth for investment and living. Villa Maya is an immersive, modern retreat with a tropical ambiance, nestled in a h…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Balco Bangtao Beach
Villa Balco Bangtao Beach
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$880,326
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 355–490 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Thanks to its luxurious design and convenient location, Balco Bangtao Beach is perfect for those who appreciate a combination of comfort and nature. The project is created for discerning buyers who want to enjoy beach holidays and tranqui…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$133,254
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Area 34–102 m²
11 real estate objects 11
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Ideal for those looking for luxurious accommodation in Phuket near the beach. A great choice for families, golf enthusiasts, and those who appreciate convenience and a high standard of living. About the location: Located near the pristin…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Grand View Residences, The 26 modern loft style 3-4 bedroom two Story villa's. Unique concept of luxurious but affordable villas in the middle of Phuket’;s amazing nature with mountain view and lagoon. Each villa comes with usable space minimum 404 sqm. to 710 sqm. Overlooking the larg…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Kiara Reserve Residence
Residential complex Kiara Reserve Residence
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,41M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Elite residential complex on the beach LayanLocated in the Bang Tao area of Phuket, this project is a unique complex of luxury condominiums and premium villas.In total, 17 luxury villas and 25 stylish apartments will be built here, located on five floors and having an area of 251 to 829 squa…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica The Valley
Villa Botanica The Valley
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,61M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 625–1 216 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideal for those who seek luxury and modern lifestyle in a prestigious area of Phuket. Suitable for families and those looking for privacy and close proximity to all major attractions of the island. About the location: Located behind the …
Agency
Tumanov Group
