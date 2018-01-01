  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand

Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,14M
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with terraces and private swimming pools.

The residence is a part of a large complex, is situated on the shore of the lagoon and has a private pier.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near Bang Tao Beach.

  • Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive
  • Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€221,721
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€69,068
Residential complex The Title Halo 1
Phuket, Thailand
from
€109,158
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€67,731
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€488,268
You are viewing
Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,14M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€62,105
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the city, the sea and the mountains. The residence features a lounge area and a bar, a swimming pool, a spa area, a fitness center. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 7% within 15 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center of Patong, 800 meters from Patong Beach, and within walking distance of shopping malls and night clubs.
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€202,387
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Elysium Residences is a chic condo and apartment project consisting of 75 stylish apartments on 18 floors. The project is located at 194 1 Kasetsin 7 Alley, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand. The luxurious condominium is equipped with a variety of premium amenities and is made in a modern style. Located on Pratumnak and having frontal views of the sea, Elysium offers a truly unique lifestyle. The Apartments feature personal pools on balconies, as well as personalized services and amenities that exceed all expectations. All apartments are rented fully furnished! In the vicinity of the complex are the Phuket shooting range, Pro Village house and Chalong Bay. Phuket International Airport is just 31 km away. An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. EASY: - Restaurant on site - Shared pool - Jacuzzi - Fitness center - Bar - Club house - 24 hour security system - Video surveillance - Parking - spa - steam room - Sauna - Reception Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€367,643
Agency: TRANIO
A spacious residential complex of elegantly designed villas with a private swimming pool, surrounded by nature and greenery. The collection of tropical homes combines modern technology with exotic materials to create a rich design in perfect harmony with its surroundings. Each house has a living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom and 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Standard payment conditions 2% Upon signing contract 28% Upon signing within 10 days 20% Upon completion of the foundation 20% Upon completion of concrete structure 10% After completion of the roof 10% After completion of electrical and plumbing work 10% Upon handing over Features of the flats Lavish furnishings and impeccable, unique finishes combine contemporary style with tropical exoticism. High quality designer porcelain tiles and other imported materials have been used in the villas. All villas have a luxury kitchen imported from ARMONY ITALY, a company renowned as one of Italy's finest manufacturers of unique, minimalist and clean designs that go beyond the conventional kitchen. Location and nearby infrastructure Rawai is a tranquil area on Phuket Island. Isolated from the outside world, it is conveniently located a short drive from Nai Harn and Kata Beach. The complex is located next to the Stay and Fresca Hotel, surrounded by rubber plantations and palm trees. Airport: 60 min. Stay Fresca Stay Fit complex 1 min (Hotel, Restaurant, Spa, Gym and Tennis courts) Chalong Pier and Marina: 5 min Nai Harn Beach: 8 mins Famous clubs and restaurants: 6-12 mins ( Can Aang, Kep beach house, Rossovivo) International schools: 10-20 mins ( Montessori, ISP, Cajonkiet, Headstart)
Realting.com
Go