Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand

We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the city, the sea and the mountains.
The residence features a lounge area and a bar, a swimming pool, a spa area, a fitness center.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income of 7% within 15 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the city center of Patong, 800 meters from Patong Beach, and within walking distance of shopping malls and night clubs.
- select real estate for your budget and desires! Elysium Residences is a chic condo and apartment project consisting of 75 stylish apartments on 18 floors.
The project is located at 194 1 Kasetsin 7 Alley, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand.
The luxurious condominium is equipped with a variety of premium amenities and is made in a modern style.
Located on Pratumnak and having frontal views of the sea, Elysium offers a truly unique lifestyle.
The Apartments feature personal pools on balconies, as well as personalized services and amenities that exceed all expectations.
All apartments are rented fully furnished!
In the vicinity of the complex are the Phuket shooting range, Pro Village house and Chalong Bay.
Phuket International Airport is just 31 km away.
An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs.
EASY:
- Restaurant on site
- Shared pool
- Jacuzzi
- Fitness center
- Bar
- Club house
- 24 hour security system
- Video surveillance
- Parking
- spa
- steam room
- Sauna
- Reception
A spacious residential complex of elegantly designed villas with a private swimming pool, surrounded by nature and greenery. The collection of tropical homes combines modern technology with exotic materials to create a rich design in perfect harmony with its surroundings.
Each house has a living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom and 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.
Standard payment conditions
2% Upon signing contract
28% Upon signing within 10 days
20% Upon completion of the foundation
20% Upon completion of concrete structure
10% After completion of the roof
10% After completion of electrical and plumbing work
10% Upon handing over
Features of the flats
Lavish furnishings and impeccable, unique finishes combine contemporary style with tropical exoticism. High quality designer porcelain tiles and other imported materials have been used in the villas.
All villas have a luxury kitchen imported from ARMONY ITALY, a company renowned as one of Italy's finest manufacturers of unique, minimalist and clean designs that go beyond the conventional kitchen.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Rawai is a tranquil area on Phuket Island. Isolated from the outside world, it is conveniently located a short drive from Nai Harn and Kata Beach. The complex is located next to the Stay and Fresca Hotel, surrounded by rubber plantations and palm trees.
Airport: 60 min.
Stay Fresca Stay Fit complex 1 min (Hotel, Restaurant, Spa, Gym and Tennis courts)
Chalong Pier and Marina: 5 min
Nai Harn Beach: 8 mins
Famous clubs and restaurants: 6-12 mins ( Can Aang, Kep beach house, Rossovivo)
International schools: 10-20 mins ( Montessori, ISP, Cajonkiet, Headstart)