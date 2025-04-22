  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$223,031
19/05/2025
$223,031
18/05/2025
$223,497
17/05/2025
$224,170
16/05/2025
$222,058
14/05/2025
$223,978
13/05/2025
$224,136
11/05/2025
$224,128
10/05/2025
$223,671
09/05/2025
$223,937
08/05/2025
$223,604
07/05/2025
$223,281
14/04/2025
$218,674
13/04/2025
$218,802
12/04/2025
$217,685
11/04/2025
$219,881
10/04/2025
$216,475
09/04/2025
$219,312
08/04/2025
$218,794
07/04/2025
$220,584
06/04/2025
$220,604
;
17
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22313
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2395781
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The Zero Bangtao Condominium redefines living in Phuket with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. Every aspect of our design focuses on providing an eco-conscious lifestyle without compromising on comfort and elegance. Discover the exclusive benefits of The Zero Bangtao, where sustainable living meets modern convenience.

The Zero Bang Tao is Phuket’s first plastic-free condominium, setting a new benchmark in environmental responsibility. By eliminating single-use plastics, we reduce our ecological footprint, offering residents a home that’s kind to the planet.

  • 25-meter-long swimming pool
  • modern gym
  • spa center (sauna, steam room, ice bath)
  • co-working space
  • kids' club
  • electric shuttle bus service for easy access to Bang Tao Beach
  • 2-level underground parking
  • concierge service
  • around-the-clock security

Construction start - October, 2024.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located close to some of Phuket’s finest restaurants, world-class tennis courts, and premier golf courses, your new home offers not just comfort but an unparalleled living experience.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Cloud
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$55,000
Residential complex Karon Butterfly Residence
Karon, Thailand
from
$95,065
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$60,482
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$107,338
Residential complex Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,04M
You are viewing
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$223,031
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$505,952
The residence features a club, a fitness center, a salt-water swimming pool, a park, a kids' playground, a co-working area, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to schools, highways, shopping malls, a metro station
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Waterfront Residences
Residential complex Waterfront Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,15M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 173–209 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Waterfront Residences is 3 low-rise sea-view buildings comprising 33 apartments in the heart of Laguna Phuket, Asia's finest resort complex. Each apartment in Waterfront Residences features spacious living areas and comfortable en-suite bedrooms with an outdoor terrace and private panoramic …
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center at 400 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center at 400 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$218,748
A unique resort condominium located in a green oasis close to Bang Tao and Layan beaches. This is an ideal place for those who want to combine a comfortable holiday with a profitable investment. 845 apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Hotel apartments: Sold only for rental to tourists. Guar…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications