Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The Zero Bangtao Condominium redefines living in Phuket with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. Every aspect of our design focuses on providing an eco-conscious lifestyle without compromising on comfort and elegance. Discover the exclusive benefits of The Zero Bangtao, where sustainable living meets modern convenience.

The Zero Bang Tao is Phuket’s first plastic-free condominium, setting a new benchmark in environmental responsibility. By eliminating single-use plastics, we reduce our ecological footprint, offering residents a home that’s kind to the planet.

25-meter-long swimming pool

modern gym

spa center (sauna, steam room, ice bath)

co-working space

kids' club

electric shuttle bus service for easy access to Bang Tao Beach

2-level underground parking

concierge service

around-the-clock security

Construction start - October, 2024.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located close to some of Phuket’s finest restaurants, world-class tennis courts, and premier golf courses, your new home offers not just comfort but an unparalleled living experience.