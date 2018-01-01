  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand

New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,17M
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, jacuzzis, parking spaces for 2 cars, outdoor lounge areas, tropical gardens with waterfalls.

Plot areas — from 550 m² to 940 m².

Features of the flats

Each house includes a living room with a dining area, an open-plan kitchen and an access to the garden and the pool, a laundry, storage, bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Some houses have a multifunctional room where a fitness room or an office can be made.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Modern kitchen appliances
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within a 5-minute drive from Laguna Phuket, and Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, 20 minutes drive from the airport and international schools, 1 minute from a cafe and a spa center, 9 minutes from a shopping mall.

New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Bangkok, Thailand
from
€218,936
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€93,371
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Kathu, Thailand
from
€61,854
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,26M
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Phuket, Thailand
from
€87,759
You are viewing
New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,17M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€49,780
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view. The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the top of Pratumnak Hill and 5 minutes walk away from the beach.
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand
from
€1,09M
Agency: TRANIO
Total units: 9 villas Land size: Starting from 509.91 - 779.08 m2 Built-up area: 403.7 - 485.25 m2 Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms Pool size: 4.20 x 10 meters Common area management company Common fitness center Furniture package - 62,000 euros (for villa with 4 bedrooms 70,000 euros). Advantages Payment plan: Reservation fee - 2% Sales & purchase agreement (within 30 days from date of reservation) - 28% Completion of main structure - 20% Completion of roof and walls - 20% Completion of windows and doors - 20% Completion of villa transfer and ownership (transfer fees to be shared 50/50 between buyer and seller) - 10% Location and nearby infrastructure Premium location - 5 minutes drive to Phuket Lagoon, Boat Avenue and Bangtao Beach. Approximately 15 minutes drive to British International School of Phuket, golf courses and Phuket International Airport.
Residential complex Star
Residential complex Star
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€42,429
Area 23–40 m²
6 properties 6
Agency: Geo Estate
The complex is located in the Pratumnak area on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, and the famous Walking Street are within easy reach, but with all this, Pratumnak is a residential area and it is always quiet and calm here. Clean beaches, walking parks, sidewalks along the roads, Golden Buddha Hill, viewing platforms, a small water park, food markets, and just 100 meters from the house there is an excellent transport interchange. The infrastructure of the complex: Swimming pool, sun loungers, and umbrellas Equipped fitness room Finnish sauna Green terrace with panoramic views of the bay and Pratumnak hill Underground parking 24-hour video surveillance and security Wi-Fi on every floor 2 lifts Dog walking area Free shuttle to the beach All apartments are finished and equipped with built-in furniture. Each room has a separate air conditioner, the bathroom is equipped with sanitary ware and built-in lighting on the ceilings.
Realting.com
Go