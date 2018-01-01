New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand

We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, jacuzzis, parking spaces for 2 cars, outdoor lounge areas, tropical gardens with waterfalls.
Plot areas — from 550 m² to 940 m².Features of the flats
Each house includes a living room with a dining area, an open-plan kitchen and an access to the garden and the pool, a laundry, storage, bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets.
Some houses have a multifunctional room where a fitness room or an office can be made.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located within a 5-minute drive from Laguna Phuket, and Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, 20 minutes drive from the airport and international schools, 1 minute from a cafe and a spa center, 9 minutes from a shopping mall.