Phuket, Thailand
About the complex

Angsana Beachfront Residences is a unique beachfront development surrounded by tropical greenery, picturesque lagoons, and premium resorts. Angsana apartments are modern residences with 2 or 3 bedrooms, a private pool, and sea views

The complex consists of small 3-storey buildings, each divided into 6 apartments. The apartments are on the first floor with their tropical garden. The third floor is occupied by penthouses with a rooftop pool. Inside each apartment, you will find spacious bright rooms and stylish and high-quality finishes. Each bedroom has a private bathroom and all residences have spacious terraces with private pools and sea views

The price of the apartments already includes built-in furniture and appliances.

By purchasing an apartment at Angsana Beachfront Residences you join Sanctuary Club, a global club network with exclusive offers and discounts at 40 resorts and hotels, 60 spas, and 80 Banyan Tree Group stores worldwide. You also receive a membership to Laguna Phuket Golf Club

With in-resort transportation, a bank with currency exchange service; a 24-hour medical clinic; a convenience store; and multilingual staff, residents have all the support they need for a fulfilling and comfortable lifestyle.

Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited acquired the Laguna Phuket site at the dawn of the 1980s and transformed the barren tin mine into Asia's first integrated resort complex. The company has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand since 1993. It has gained serious credibility in the industry as a company whose interests in hotels and residential real estate are closely intertwined. 

Today, Laguna Property has established itself as Phuket's largest and best-known developer. It has built an impeccable reputation for developing hotels and residential properties with a focus on quality and environmental protection. Its continued success has been recognized with numerous environmental and tourism awards.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Premium class
Monolithic
Finished
3
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 260.0
Price per m², EUR 5,620
Apartment price, EUR 1,46M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 336.0
Price per m², EUR 7,339
Apartment price, EUR 2,47M
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 10 500 m
Kindergarten 1 200 m
Sea 100 m
Shopping center 600 m
The airport 1 200 m

Video Review of residential complex Angsana Beachfront Residences

