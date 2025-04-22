  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
ID: 22277
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394656
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

Nestled beside a tranquil lake in the vibrant heart of Phuket, this complex has crafted a space that balances contemporary sophistication with organic materials. This is where luxury and well-being converge, offering you not only a beautiful living environment but also an aspirational space that nurtures your ambitions and enhances your daily life. Embrace a lifestyle of refined elegance and thoughtful design, where every details crafted to enrich your living experience.

Each residence features private terraces that overlook the tranquil waters, offering residents personal sanctuaries for relaxation and contemplation, promoting a sense of peace and connection with the environment. The architecture exemplifies the harmonious integration of luxury, dynamic design, and aspirational living. It connects closely with the pristine natural landscape, offering a living experience where luxury meets the purity of nature. The complex consists of 10 single-level and 10 two-storey villas, as well as a shared modern gym.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Furniture package is optional.

Private lift is optional.

All villas are finished with a swimming pool, air-conditioners, built-in wardrobes (grand master & master bedroom), western kitchen and appliances, lighting, bathroom and landscape.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • earest restaurant - 700 m
  • Horse riding club - 1.2 km
  • International school - 2.8 km
  • Boat Avenue - 4.7 km
  • Bangkok Hospital - 6.2 km
  • Laguna Golf Club - 7.7 km

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

