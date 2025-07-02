Residential complex Bang Tao Condo

Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nature. The residential complex consists of apartments, villas, and a hotel that are equipped with smart home features, and green energy and complemented by commercial spaces, with restaurants, recreational areas, entertainment, and business event venues.

Spacious, modern apartments for comfortable living, combining style, space, and functionality. From facade finishes, entryways, and layouts, to the filling of the interiors. These components have formed a whole new level of living, for those who want to make Phuket their home.

The concept of the complex is designed for short & long-term living and to maximize the return on investment from renting. Unique solutions to optimize space through transformer furniture, resource conservation, and innovative technologies, will provide a high level of comfort, as well as high demand among tourists, along with a stable cash flow for investors, which implies a guaranteed return of 5%.



Apartment layouts

Studio - from 36 m² / Price from $139,000

1-bedroom - from 51 m² / Price from $197,000

2-bedroom - from 72 m² / Price from $278,000

3-bedroom - from 108 m² / Price from $476,000

2-bedroom duplex - from 270 m² / Price from $1,219,500

2-bedroom penthouse - from 88 m² / Price from $381,000

3-bedroom penthouse - from 124 m² / Price from $536,000

Furniture & Appliances

Studio - from $6,800

1-Bedroom - from $8,200

2-bedroom - from $12,200

3-bedroom - from $17,700

2-bedroom duplex - from $27,200

2-bedroom penthouse - from $19,000

3-bedroom penthouse - from $24,500

Infrastructure of the complex

Business HUB

Commercial space

Office

Bank branch

Conference hall

Co-working

Café

Gastronomic HUB

Restaurants

Coffee house

Bakery

Bar

Entertainment HUB

Pet zone

Family & Kids Club

Outdoor spaces

9 swimming pools

Wellness HUB

Gym

Sauna

Yoga

SPA

The Bang Tao area on Phuket Island in Thailand is known for its beautiful beaches, clear waters, and luxury resorts. It is a quiet place, ideal for a relaxing vacation away from the hustle and bustle. Bang Tao Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches on the island, with white sand and the warm waters of the Andaman Sea. The area is also home to luxury resorts offering a wide range of services and activities such as spa treatments, high-end restaurants, and water-based activities such as diving and snorkeling. Bang Tao is also known for its verdant forests and picturesque hills, creating great walking and photography opportunities.