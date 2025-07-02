  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Bang Tao Condo

Choeng Thale, Thailand
ID: 19984
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Address
    phk4018

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

About the complex

Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nature. The residential complex consists of apartments, villas, and a hotel that are equipped with smart home features, and green energy and complemented by commercial spaces, with restaurants, recreational areas, entertainment, and business event venues.

Spacious, modern apartments for comfortable living, combining style, space, and functionality. From facade finishes, entryways, and layouts, to the filling of the interiors. These components have formed a whole new level of living, for those who want to make Phuket their home.

The concept of the complex is designed for short & long-term living and to maximize the return on investment from renting. Unique solutions to optimize space through transformer furniture, resource conservation, and innovative technologies, will provide a high level of comfort, as well as high demand among tourists, along with a stable cash flow for investors, which implies a guaranteed return of 5%.


Apartment layouts

  • Studio - from 36 m² / Price from $139,000
  • 1-bedroom - from 51 m² / Price from $197,000
  • 2-bedroom - from 72 m² / Price from $278,000
  • 3-bedroom - from 108 m² / Price from $476,000
  • 2-bedroom duplex - from 270 m² / Price from $1,219,500
  • 2-bedroom penthouse - from 88 m² / Price from $381,000
  • 3-bedroom penthouse - from 124 m² / Price from $536,000

 

Furniture & Appliances

  • Studio - from $6,800
  • 1-Bedroom - from $8,200
  • 2-bedroom - from $12,200
  • 3-bedroom - from $17,700 
  • 2-bedroom duplex - from $27,200
  • 2-bedroom penthouse - from $19,000
  • 3-bedroom penthouse - from $24,500

 

Infrastructure of the complex

 

Business HUB

  • Commercial space
  • Office
  • Bank branch
  • Conference hall
  • Co-working
  • Café

 

Gastronomic HUB

  • Restaurants
  • Coffee house
  • Bakery
  • Bar

 

Entertainment HUB

  • Pet zone
  • Family & Kids Club
  • Outdoor spaces
  • 9 swimming pools

 

Wellness HUB

  • Gym
  • Sauna
  • Yoga
  • SPA

 

The Bang Tao area on Phuket Island in Thailand is known for its beautiful beaches, clear waters, and luxury resorts. It is a quiet place, ideal for a relaxing vacation away from the hustle and bustle. Bang Tao Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches on the island, with white sand and the warm waters of the Andaman Sea. The area is also home to luxury resorts offering a wide range of services and activities such as spa treatments, high-end restaurants, and water-based activities such as diving and snorkeling. Bang Tao is also known for its verdant forests and picturesque hills, creating great walking and photography opportunities.

