The complex consists of modern luxury villas, built using high-quality materials and with great attention to details.

Every villas has a private swimming pool with a terrace and a gazebo with a barbecue area.

The project features:

reception

fitness center

meeting room

wellness center

sauna

garden

pond

Completion - 2026.

International schools - 1 km

Porto de Phuket - 2.6 km

Bang Tao Beach - 5.2 km

Layan Beach - 6.5 km

Surin Beach - 7 km

Blue Tree Water Park - 1.1 km

Laguna Golf - 5.8 km

Phuket International Airport - 21.1 km

Location and nearby infrastructure