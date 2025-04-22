Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Who It’s For:
The Laguna Beachside Phuket project is perfect for those seeking luxurious accommodation in Phuket with sea views and proximity to the beach. This residence is an excellent choice for both personal living and investment purposes.
Location:
Lo…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
For whom it is suitable:
This project is ideal for connoisseurs of luxury and seclusion surrounded by pristine nature. A great choice for families vacationing by the sea and investors seeking profit.
About the location:
Located by the picturesque Nait…
An elite residence located near the beaches of Layan and Bang Tao. The complex consists of 4 six-storey buildings and offers a wide range of luxury apartments with a modern design, providing a high level of comfort. There are apartments with different layouts from one-bedroom to three-bedroo…