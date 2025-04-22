  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,17M
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20027
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2377778
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

We offer villas with salt-water swimming pools, gardens, terraces, garages.

Wide plots.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Fully equipped kitchen (hood, hob, oven, fridge)
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Phuket International Airport - 40 minutes
  • British International School - 20 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 12 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 19 minutes

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Utopia Urban Lux Glam
Rawai, Thailand
from
$189,570
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
from
$1,56M
Residential complex The Silan at Cherngtalay – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$109,288
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$175,875
Residential complex Utopia Central
Tak Dad, Thailand
from
$75,787
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,17M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Laguna Beachside Phuket
Residential complex Laguna Beachside Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$801,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 59–131 m²
15 real estate objects 15
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It’s For: The Laguna Beachside Phuket project is perfect for those seeking luxurious accommodation in Phuket with sea views and proximity to the beach. This residence is an excellent choice for both personal living and investment purposes. Location: Lo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon Beachfront – Phase 2.1
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon Beachfront – Phase 2.1
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$162,548
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 37–69 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom it is suitable: This project is ideal for connoisseurs of luxury and seclusion surrounded by pristine nature. A great choice for families vacationing by the sea and investors seeking profit. About the location: Located by the picturesque Nait…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$322,487
An elite residence located near the beaches of Layan and Bang Tao. The complex consists of 4 six-storey buildings and offers a wide range of luxury apartments with a modern design, providing a high level of comfort. There are apartments with different layouts from one-bedroom to three-bedroo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications