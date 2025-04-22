  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$505,191
18/05/2025
$505,191
17/05/2025
$503,327
16/05/2025
$503,663
14/05/2025
$507,718
13/05/2025
$502,304
11/05/2025
$501,220
10/05/2025
$502,894
09/05/2025
$498,810
08/05/2025
$496,995
07/05/2025
$498,713
14/04/2025
$496,476
13/04/2025
$496,768
12/04/2025
$498,618
11/04/2025
$509,888
10/04/2025
$511,966
09/04/2025
$514,535
08/04/2025
$514,216
06/04/2025
$514,520
05/04/2025
$509,833
04/04/2025
$516,643
;
20
ID: 16029
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2354702
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

We offer luxury villas, combining modern comfort and tropical greenery. Each house features a garden, a swimming pool of 23 m2, and a parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 30 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes
  • Surin Beach - 20 minutes
  • National park - 10 minutes
  • Water park - 8 minutes
  • Golf courses - 15 minutes
  • Cafes, restaurants, shops - 5 minutes

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

