Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. There is also a shop and a clinic in the territory.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Fitted wardrobes
Location and nearby infrastruc…
This modern residential complex with all amenities is located in a prestigious area of Phuket, next to Laguna and within walking distance of Layan Beach.
The complex consists of 8 apartment buildings, villas and commercial premises and has swimming pools, a gym, a library, recreation areas…
Apartment in the tourist heart of Koh Samui!
Great option for investment! High rental yield!
Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental!
Instalments are possible!
The apartments are furnished!
WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM is the largest project on the island. Koh Sam…
Recommend
1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com