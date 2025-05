We offer luxury villas with swimming pools and gardens.

Each house will be built according to the buyer's taste. You'll be able to choose colour palette, all interior items and custom furniture yourself.

The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Solar panels

"Smart Home" system

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the main coastal road of Layan, 5 minutes drive from restaurants, shops and nightlife, Layan and Bang Tao Beaches.