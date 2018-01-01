  1. Realting.com
  Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

from €3,12M
from
€3,12M
;
12
About the complex

We offer apartments with terraces, private swimming pools, and a view of the sea.

The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants.

New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Other complexes
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thailand
from
€395,502
Completion date: 2024
Villa Qabalah is a luxurious villa complex located at 8/58, Moo 7, Banya-Bangjo Road, Si Sunthon, Thalang, Phuket. The facility includes 31 apartments on 2 floors, in a design style. In addition, each villa has 2-4 bedrooms with a private pool and a lush garden on the roof, which will daily connect you with nature. The project is located in a quiet location in the Banjo-Banya area, surrounded by lush greenery and purified air of rubber forest. Around the complex is all the necessary infrastructure! Types of villas and details: - 3-storey villa with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. - 2-storey villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. - one-story villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. PLUSES OF LCD: - Meeting room - Yoga Hall - Sauna - Restaurant on site - Shared garden - Parking - Cable TV - Security 24/7 Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Phuket, Thailand
from
€437,762
Completion date: 2025
VIP GALAXY is a large complex of luxury villas in the south of Phuket, offers for sale three different types of villas, the area of which is about 206-272 square meters. Each villa has its own private pool and private garden. VIP GALAXY has a five-star lobby of the hotel with an area of 5,000 square meters with a fitness club, an outdoor pool, a star bar restaurant and a Thai spa. The villa complex provides five-star hotel services, real estate rental and daily service. Location: - Ravai Beach - 400 m. - Yanui Beach - 1.7 km. - Lake Naykharn - 1.6 km. - Ravai Seafood Street - 1.6 km. - Nye Harn Beach - 2 km. - Viewing ground for beautiful sunsets - 2 km. - Katya Beach - 8 km. - The old city of Phuket - 15 km. - Shopping center - 15 km. - Central Festival - 16 km. - Patong Beach - 18 km. - Phuket International Airport - 45 km. - Chalong pier - 7.4 km. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Thailand! Consultation is free!
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments with swimming pools, large restaurant and bar, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments with swimming pools, large restaurant and bar, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€120,182
Agency: TRANIO
The complex with two swimming pools, restaurant and bar is located 500 metres from Kata Beach and 900 metres from Karon Beach. The project has studios, a two-storey penthouse, flats with living rooms, kitchens, 1-4 bedrooms with private bathrooms and balconies. Some flats have private pools. Fixed income of 7% over 7 years on allocated flats. 30 Days of Private Use. Rental Pool programme for the remaining flats: 40% of income to investor, 60% to management company (expenses-sharing management company). Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure There is an ideal mix of restaurants, bars, shopping centres, massage parlours, tourist attractions and beauty salons. The main advantage over other areas in Phuket is its compactness. Virtually every location can be reached on foot in 5 to 15 minutes. Patong town is 15 minutes, Phuket International Airport is 45 km away.
