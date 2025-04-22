  1. Realting.com
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,25M
14/04/2025
$1,25M
13/04/2025
$1,25M
12/04/2025
$1,24M
11/04/2025
$1,25M
10/04/2025
$1,23M
09/04/2025
$1,25M
08/04/2025
$1,25M
07/04/2025
$1,26M
06/04/2025
$1,26M
05/04/2025
$1,25M
04/04/2025
$1,26M
03/04/2025
$1,28M
02/04/2025
$1,29M
01/04/2025
$1,29M
31/03/2025
$1,29M
30/03/2025
$1,29M
29/03/2025
$1,29M
28/03/2025
$1,30M
27/03/2025
$1,30M
26/03/2025
$1,29M
Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, terraces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area, 15 minutes away from Layan Beach.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,25M
