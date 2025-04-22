Residential complex Stylish new apartments surrounded by greenery and sea, Laguna Phuket, Thailand

The new development is set in a lush natural landscape overlooking tranquil lagoons and complements the pioneering Laguna Lakelands development, offering owners a tranquil place to call home surrounded by gardens and forests.

Residents will enjoy beautiful luxury condominiums that complement tropical living with convenience and style. Residents will have exclusive access to rooftop leisure facilities including an infinity pool with stunning views and a spacious outdoor terrace, BBQ area, comfortable seating areas and walking paths overlooking the forest and tranquil lagoons. Residents also have access to all the amenities of Laguna Lakelands and the neighboring Laguna Phuket resort.

Spacious apartments with open-air rooftop parks surrounded by a 15-kilometer network of trails or luxurious water villas are surrounded by expansive landscapes, tropical forests, botanical gardens and serene lagoons.

Residents have access to a hillside adventure park, a sports and water complex, and a community center in the bustling city center that forms the backbone of the community. And to top it all off, a world-class beach club.

Features of the flats

Stylish contemporary residences decorated in neutral natural forest colours create a forested feel, as if nature is both inside and outside your home. Spacious open floor plans with one, two and three bedrooms are ideal for all needs and budgets. All residences feature unique fold-out ‘working areas’ for a modern hybrid lifestyle and work from home. The open and airy design is inspired by the colours and textures of the forest, which blend harmoniously with the natural surroundings of the tropical garden, complemented by trees and shrubs adjacent to the private balconies of the complex, located among green lawns and meadows.

Built-in furniture (wardrobes, kitchen units and integrated appliances) and landscaping are included in the price. Furniture, artwork and decor are not included in the price but can be purchased separately.

LED lights

ceiling air conditioner/wall split system

floors - porcelain stoneware, artificial wood

basic appliances - induction cooker, hood, food waste disposal unit

flow heater for heating water

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Owners will receive membership in Banyan Group's signature property owner program, Sanctuary Club, which entitles owners to discounts and privileges at Banyan Group resorts, spas and galleries worldwide.

For short-term rentals of 1 to 6 months, rentals must be made exclusively through Banyan Leaving. For longer term rentals (6 months or more), rentals can be made by the owner or a third party agent.

Building structure warranty for 5 years from date of completion.

Full freehold ownership.