Residential complex Stylish new apartments surrounded by greenery and sea, Laguna Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$249,026
19/05/2025
$249,026
18/05/2025
$249,545
17/05/2025
$250,298
16/05/2025
$247,939
14/05/2025
$250,084
13/05/2025
$250,259
11/05/2025
$250,251
10/05/2025
$249,740
09/05/2025
$250,037
08/05/2025
$249,666
07/05/2025
$249,304
14/04/2025
$244,160
13/04/2025
$244,304
12/04/2025
$243,056
11/04/2025
$245,508
10/04/2025
$241,705
09/04/2025
$244,874
08/04/2025
$244,295
07/04/2025
$246,293
06/04/2025
$246,317
ID: 22156
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394114
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The new development is set in a lush natural landscape overlooking tranquil lagoons and complements the pioneering Laguna Lakelands development, offering owners a tranquil place to call home surrounded by gardens and forests.

Residents will enjoy beautiful luxury condominiums that complement tropical living with convenience and style. Residents will have exclusive access to rooftop leisure facilities including an infinity pool with stunning views and a spacious outdoor terrace, BBQ area, comfortable seating areas and walking paths overlooking the forest and tranquil lagoons. Residents also have access to all the amenities of Laguna Lakelands and the neighboring Laguna Phuket resort.

Spacious apartments with open-air rooftop parks surrounded by a 15-kilometer network of trails or luxurious water villas are surrounded by expansive landscapes, tropical forests, botanical gardens and serene lagoons.

Residents have access to a hillside adventure park, a sports and water complex, and a community center in the bustling city center that forms the backbone of the community. And to top it all off, a world-class beach club.

Features of the flats

Stylish contemporary residences decorated in neutral natural forest colours create a forested feel, as if nature is both inside and outside your home. Spacious open floor plans with one, two and three bedrooms are ideal for all needs and budgets. All residences feature unique fold-out ‘working areas’ for a modern hybrid lifestyle and work from home. The open and airy design is inspired by the colours and textures of the forest, which blend harmoniously with the natural surroundings of the tropical garden, complemented by trees and shrubs adjacent to the private balconies of the complex, located among green lawns and meadows.

Built-in furniture (wardrobes, kitchen units and integrated appliances) and landscaping are included in the price. Furniture, artwork and decor are not included in the price but can be purchased separately.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • LED lights
  • ceiling air conditioner/wall split system
  • floors - porcelain stoneware, artificial wood
  • basic appliances - induction cooker, hood, food waste disposal unit
  • flow heater for heating water
Advantages

Owners will receive membership in Banyan Group's signature property owner program, Sanctuary Club, which entitles owners to discounts and privileges at Banyan Group resorts, spas and galleries worldwide.

For short-term rentals of 1 to 6 months, rentals must be made exclusively through Banyan Leaving. For longer term rentals (6 months or more), rentals can be made by the owner or a third party agent.

Building structure warranty for 5 years from date of completion.

Full freehold ownership.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

