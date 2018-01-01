Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

We offer apartments with terraces and private swimming pools.
The residence is a part of a large complex, is situated on the shore of the lagoon and has a private pier.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near Bang Tao Beach.
Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive
Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
City Garden Pattaya is an exquisite luxury condominium located in the heart of Pattaya.
The unique location in the city center creates maximum comfort and convenience for living.
The condominium consists of five buildings eight floors high. The total number of apartments in the residential complex is 366 units with various filling and area.
A building that is unique in its modern style remains simple and thought out to the smallest detail. Furnished with well-chosen furniture from leading brands with European cuisine, able to satisfy any needs.
An excellent location of the complex is conducive to travel, as the project is surrounded by shopping centers, shops, restaurants, leading department stores and just a few steps from nightclubs.
The project is equipped with a full range of amenities such as a rooftop pool, fitness center, sauna and more.
The distance to the beach is only 700 meters!
Around the complex, everyone will find for himself everything necessary for a comfortable stay and relaxation.
The apartment complex includes a developed internal infrastructure.
The following privileges are available for residents:
- Pool
- terrace for tanning
- Tropical gardens
- gym
- Sauna
- barbecue area
- Shop
- Restaurant
- Apartment cleaning service
- Laundry
- Electronic access system to the building
- 24 hour video surveillance
- Security 24/7
- Parking
- high-speed elevator
- Internet, WI-FI
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Ideo Sukhumvit Rama 4 is a luxurious condo and apartment project located in Phra Khanong, Bangkok.
The project consists of 642 units on 32 floors of a high-rise building.
Accessible are numerous shops, restaurants, educational and medical institutions.
The project is conveniently located just an 8-minute walk from Phra Khanong!
Green areas complement the complex perfectly, and bring freshness to such a warm climate.
PLUSES OF LCD:
- Shared pool
- Public Garden / BBQ
- Fitness
- General gym
- Restaurant on site
- Car parking
- Reception / lobby
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7
- elevator
