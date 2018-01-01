  1. Realting.com
Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€809,131
;
20
About the complex

We offer modern comfortable furnished villas in the Asian style.

The residence features a shopping mall, restaurants, a spa center.

Completion - 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in kitchen
  • Air conditioning
  • Sanitary ware
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 2.5 km
  • Golf club - 10 minutes
  • Aqua park - 15 minutes
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

