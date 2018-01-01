Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand

from €98,575

TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! City Garden Pattaya is an exquisite luxury condominium located in the heart of Pattaya. The unique location in the city center creates maximum comfort and convenience for living. The condominium consists of five buildings eight floors high. The total number of apartments in the residential complex is 366 units with various filling and area. A building that is unique in its modern style remains simple and thought out to the smallest detail. Furnished with well-chosen furniture from leading brands with European cuisine, able to satisfy any needs. An excellent location of the complex is conducive to travel, as the project is surrounded by shopping centers, shops, restaurants, leading department stores and just a few steps from nightclubs. The project is equipped with a full range of amenities such as a rooftop pool, fitness center, sauna and more. The distance to the beach is only 700 meters! Around the complex, everyone will find for himself everything necessary for a comfortable stay and relaxation. The apartment complex includes a developed internal infrastructure. The following privileges are available for residents: - Pool - terrace for tanning - Tropical gardens - gym - Sauna - barbecue area - Shop - Restaurant - Apartment cleaning service - Laundry - Electronic access system to the building - 24 hour video surveillance - Security 24/7 - Parking - high-speed elevator - Internet, WI-FI We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!