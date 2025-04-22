  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas not far from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas not far from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$475,557
18/05/2025
$475,557
17/05/2025
$473,803
16/05/2025
$474,119
14/05/2025
$477,936
13/05/2025
$472,839
11/05/2025
$471,820
10/05/2025
$473,396
09/05/2025
$469,550
08/05/2025
$467,842
07/05/2025
$469,460
14/04/2025
$467,353
13/04/2025
$467,628
12/04/2025
$469,369
11/04/2025
$479,980
10/04/2025
$481,936
09/04/2025
$484,353
08/04/2025
$484,053
06/04/2025
$484,340
05/04/2025
$479,927
04/04/2025
$486,338
20
ID: 14732
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2337260
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

This modern residential complex with all amenities is located in a prestigious area of ​​Phuket, next to Laguna and within walking distance of Layan Beach.

The complex consists of 8 apartment buildings, villas and commercial premises and has swimming pools, a gym, a library, recreation areas, a garden, parking, a restaurant.

Interest-free installments for construction stages 35-20-20-15-10%.

Completion - 2026.

Advantages
  • Beach within walking distance and sea view
  • Spacious apartments with panoramic windows and thoughtful layouts
  • Developed infrastructure: sports and playgrounds, shops and cafes
  • Interest-free installments for construction stages
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 1 km from Bang Tao Beach. Bang Tao and Layan Beaches are some the most sought-after rest areas on Phuket, which are situated in northwestern Phuket and where prestigious residences are built.

  • Horse Riding Club - 1 minute
  • Indoor Tennis Court - 1 minute
  • Amla Massage & SPA - 3 minutes
  • Laguna Phuket - 5 minutes
  • Laguna Golf Club - 5 minutes
  • Boat Avenue - 10 minutes
  • Porto De Phuket - 10 minutes
  • Naithon Beach - 15 minutes
  • International Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Agency
