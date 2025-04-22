Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas not far from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

This modern residential complex with all amenities is located in a prestigious area of Phuket, next to Laguna and within walking distance of Layan Beach.
The complex consists of 8 apartment buildings, villas and commercial premises and has swimming pools, a gym, a library, recreation areas, a garden, parking, a restaurant.
Interest-free installments for construction stages 35-20-20-15-10%.
Completion - 2026.Advantages
The property is located 1 km from Bang Tao Beach. Bang Tao and Layan Beaches are some the most sought-after rest areas on Phuket, which are situated in northwestern Phuket and where prestigious residences are built.