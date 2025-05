The innovative complex consists of luxury villas, combining modern design and high quality. Here, you'll find sports facilities, spa and wellness centers. Each house has a private swimming pool and a spa area with a jacuzzi and a gym.

Facilities

club

spa

wellness center

fitness center

yoga and meditation areas

shops

around-the-clock security

concierge service

restaurants

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Modern appliances

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area of Phuket, close to Bang Tao and Mai Kao Beaches, an international school, a golf club, and a marina.