Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

A uniquely designed low-rise boutique condominium located in the prestigious Layan area, close to the renowned Laguna Phuket complex and the picturesque Bangtao Beach. The project embodies the best of coastal living, offering its residents a tranquil retreat where contemporary design and nature harmoniously blend.

The project consists of a seven-storey building containing 34 apartments with various layouts from one-bedroom to three-bedroom. The complex has a variety of amenities such as a swimming pool, a well-equipped gym and secure parking, all set in a carefully landscaped environment.

Advantages

Pet Friendly

The boutique concept allows residents to enjoy nature and privacy.

Thanks to its convenient location, the complex is not only suitable for living, but also represents a reliable investment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is the most elite area in Phuket with high potential. It is here that the most expensive hotels, villas and luxury condominiums are located. Bang Tao Beach is one of the most prestigious places in Phuket. It is included in the top 10 best beaches in Thailand. The length of the beach is 8 km, which allows you to enjoy peace and privacy even in the high season.