  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$240,314
19/05/2025
$240,314
18/05/2025
$240,816
17/05/2025
$241,541
16/05/2025
$239,266
14/05/2025
$241,335
13/05/2025
$241,505
11/05/2025
$241,496
10/05/2025
$241,004
09/05/2025
$241,290
08/05/2025
$240,932
07/05/2025
$240,583
14/04/2025
$235,619
13/04/2025
$235,758
12/04/2025
$234,554
11/04/2025
$236,920
10/04/2025
$233,250
09/04/2025
$236,308
08/04/2025
$235,749
07/04/2025
$237,678
06/04/2025
$237,699
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22550
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2411002
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The club complex of spacious premium apartments. The residential complex consists of three separate buildings, integrating into a community. The project includes 135 units with different layouts to meet your every need: from spacious studios to apartments with 3 bedrooms and luxury penthouses. You can relax and feel safe in the territory of the complex.

Amenities

  • underground parking
  • restaurant and bar
  • terrace
  • co-working area
  • fitness center
  • swimming pools
  • kids' club
  • gym
  • lounge areas
  • multilevel gardens

Completion - December, 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Equipped kitchens
Advantages

Guaranteed income of 5% per annum (for studios and 1-bedroom apartments).

The owner can stay in the flat during up to 30 days per year.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Layan Beach - 1.5 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 1.9 km
  • Banana Beach - 4.5 km
  • Nai Thon Beach - 7 km
  • International school - 12.4 km
  • Laguna Golf Club - 3.5 km
  • Supermarket - 2.3 km
  • Porto de Phuket - 5.2 km
  • Phuket International Airport - 14.2 km
  • Blue Tree Water Park - 8.4 km

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$154,216
Residential complex The Momentum
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$141,471
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa, 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$139,683
Residential complex The Zero Bang Tao
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$101,183
Residential complex SEA ZEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$51,592
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$240,314
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$7,60M
These 16 stunning residences form their own exclusive enclave within one of the rarest and most sought-after prime land plots in Laguna Phuket. Each of the spacious contemporary residences has been meticulously designed with no expense spared to ensure exceptional quality in every aspect. Th…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$165,441
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$705,922
The complex consists of two superb designed stand alone private pool villas with bright and spacious interiors, great indoor and outdoor living areas, several bedrooms and bathrooms, open terraces and of course a lovely private pool. Features: Indoor and outdoor living area Indoor and outdo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications