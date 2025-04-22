Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The club complex of spacious premium apartments. The residential complex consists of three separate buildings, integrating into a community. The project includes 135 units with different layouts to meet your every need: from spacious studios to apartments with 3 bedrooms and luxury penthouses. You can relax and feel safe in the territory of the complex.

Amenities

underground parking

restaurant and bar

terrace

co-working area

fitness center

swimming pools

kids' club

gym

lounge areas

multilevel gardens

Completion - December, 2027.

"Smart Home" system

Equipped kitchens

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Guaranteed income of 5% per annum (for studios and 1-bedroom apartments).

The owner can stay in the flat during up to 30 days per year.

Layan Beach - 1.5 km

Bang Tao Beach - 1.9 km

Banana Beach - 4.5 km

Nai Thon Beach - 7 km

International school - 12.4 km

Laguna Golf Club - 3.5 km

Supermarket - 2.3 km

Porto de Phuket - 5.2 km

Phuket International Airport - 14.2 km

Blue Tree Water Park - 8.4 km

Location and nearby infrastructure