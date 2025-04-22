  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,29M
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19678
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2366197
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

We offer luxury villas with salt-water swimming pools, gazeboes, parking spaces.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Built-in kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near beaches, shopping malls, schools.

  • Bang Tao Beach - 5 minutes
  • Layan Beach - 8 minutes
  • Surin Beach - 8 minutes
  • Kamala Beach - 12 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 3 minutes
  • International school - 2 minutes
  • Laguna Golf Course - 5 minutes
  • Water park - 2 minutes

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Zenithy Luxe Villas
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$842,734
Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$141,185
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Residential complex WYNDHAM Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket
Rawai, Thailand
from
$54,781
Residential complex Laguna Lakelands Lakeview Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$222,410
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,29M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$57,981
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
STAR is a condominium in a modern design, from the company Siam Oriental. The project is located in the most prestigious area of the city, on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand. Pratumna…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$203,487
The residence features three swimming pools and a water slide, a fitness room and a steam bath, a parking, a lounge area, a round-the-clock security and a large green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes walk away from the beach and 3 minutes drive from…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na beregu morya
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na beregu morya
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$175,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications