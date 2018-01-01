  1. Realting.com
  Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

from

€872,863

Phuket, Thailand
from
€872,863
;
20
About the complex

We offer Balinese-style villas with swimming pools, terraces, gardens, and garages.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to an international school, Layan Beach, a golf course, a beach club, a market, an airport.

New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€116,018
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€61,951
Residential complex D-ECO
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€71,239
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€303,122
Residential complex VIPKaron Seaview Condominium
Phuket, Thailand
from
€99,016
Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€872,863
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€34,592
Luxury apartment in the Jomtien Sweet Condotel residential complex in the Jomtien area. The apartment is made in a modern style with equipped kitchen and kitchen utensils, washing machine and fridge. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! COMPLETE EVENTS: elevator, laundry, fitness center, 24 hour security, video surveillance, WiFi; shuttle bus. The complex provides free public parking, there is a sun terrace and an outdoor pool. The city center is 6 km from the apartment, and Hanuman statue is a 5-minute drive away. The road to Pratumnak beach will be only 300 m. Restaurants are a 7-minute walk away. A couple of minutes drive is Pattaya Pedestrian Street and Pattaya Park Tower. Bus stop "Tuk-Tuk on the market" is located 450 meters. The stunning location allows you to daily observe the beautiful views of the endless sea. This is an excellent project that meets the desires and needs of ever-growing demand. The expected return on investment is approximately 7% per year. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex THE LINE VIBE premium-klassa
Residential complex THE LINE VIBE premium-klassa
Chatuchak Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€113,930
Completion date: 2024
THE LINE VIBE — 33-storey complex located in the Chompon area, Chatuchak, Bangkok. Construction is completed in 2023. The complex presents a whole range of premium services. Infrastructure: - pool - cable TV - garden - gym - barbecue area - round-the-clock security - Wi-Fi - covered parking Chatuchak district is located in northern Bangkok. This is a pretty quiet place where there is a lot of greenery. It is in this area that there are three large parks of the capital. The area will suit those who want to live in a quiet place, but at the same time be able to quickly get by metro to the main entertainment of the city. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residence Kata Ocean View Residences
Residence Kata Ocean View Residences
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€128,117
Area 72 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2017
Kata Ocean View Residences are located in southern Phuket, Thailand. Stylish, modern complex includes 153 apartments with one, two or three bedrooms, one or two bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen, some apartments have a jacuzzi. Western standards have been maintained in all our projects, guaranteeing their demand and ease of rental. Design features include imported floors made of wood and laminate, high-quality finishing materials and glass patio doors to maximize living space. Access to large terraces is via glass doors from floor to ceiling, which open to cover natural surrounding lighting and tropical landscapes. All apartments have air conditioning with an individual control system, cable / satellite TV with cables, Wi - Wi-Fi Internet connection, and are also fully equipped with an alarm and fire extinguishing system. Wellness center with spa, gym, multifunctional program and restaurant are also part of the complex. Buying an apartment in Kata Ocean View will be an asset, as it will be an investment and can be leased for additional income. Real estate for rent is very popular among expatriates in Phuket, but finding quality and stylish housing is difficult. Variant of the rental program The annual rental income is divided by 70% for the owner and 30% for the management company, service charge 60 THB sq.m / month, utilities ( use of electricity/) Water and the Depreciation Fund ( single payment ). Bonuses for owners Opportunity for the Owner to use the sauna, ice bath, fitness - center and shuttle bus to Kata beach for free, as well as join the 10% discount on health center events.
