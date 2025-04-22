  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the main attractions of Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the main attractions of Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
$1,15M
ID: 25902
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

A premium villa project. Designed with contemporary functionality and sophistication in mind, it promises an exceptional living experience that blends privacy and elegance within a breathtaking natural environment.

Features:

  • modern luxury design
  • parking for 3 cars
  • home cinema
  • swimming pool
  • garden
  • wine room
  • CCTV
  • around-the-clock security

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The Cherng Talay area has seen remarkable growth due to its stunning natural surroundings and comprehensive amenities. This prime location is near major attractions such as Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach, and Laguna Phuket, offering a premium lifestyle. It is also surrounded by renowned shopping destinations, including Boat Avenue, Central Porto de Phuket, and Robinson Lifestyle Mall, catering to residents and tourists alike. With proximity to international schools, it is an ideal location for families, and its convenient access to Phuket International Airport ensures seamless travel.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

