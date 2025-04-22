Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the main attractions of Phuket, Thailand

A premium villa project. Designed with contemporary functionality and sophistication in mind, it promises an exceptional living experience that blends privacy and elegance within a breathtaking natural environment.

Features:

modern luxury design

parking for 3 cars

home cinema

swimming pool

garden

wine room

CCTV

around-the-clock security

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

"Smart Home" system

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The Cherng Talay area has seen remarkable growth due to its stunning natural surroundings and comprehensive amenities. This prime location is near major attractions such as Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach, and Laguna Phuket, offering a premium lifestyle. It is also surrounded by renowned shopping destinations, including Boat Avenue, Central Porto de Phuket, and Robinson Lifestyle Mall, catering to residents and tourists alike. With proximity to international schools, it is an ideal location for families, and its convenient access to Phuket International Airport ensures seamless travel.