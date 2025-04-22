Residential complex Pier22 Bangtao Beach

Pier22 Bangtao Beach is a modern residential complex located in one of the most popular areas of Phuket, just 3 minutes from Bang Tao Beach. The project includes two eight-storey buildings with 144 fully furnished apartments of various types, from cozy studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments.
The complex combines comfort, stylish design and excellent construction quality. Premium amenities such as a panoramic rooftop pool, fitness room, lounge areas and sky lounge will make your life unforgettable. Pier22 is an ideal choice for those looking for a comfortable holiday home or a profitable real estate investment.