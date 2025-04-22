  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Pier22 Bangtao Beach

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Price on request
25
Media Media
ID: 24648
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Phuket Province
  Region
    Thalang
  City
    Choeng Thale
  Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Comfort class
    Monolithic
    2026
    Finished
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Pier22 Bangtao Beach is a modern residential complex located in one of the most popular areas of Phuket, just 3 minutes from Bang Tao Beach. The project includes two eight-storey buildings with 144 fully furnished apartments of various types, from cozy studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments.

The complex combines comfort, stylish design and excellent construction quality. Premium amenities such as a panoramic rooftop pool, fitness room, lounge areas and sky lounge will make your life unforgettable. Pier22 is an ideal choice for those looking for a comfortable holiday home or a profitable real estate investment.

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

