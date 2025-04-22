  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$825,606
14/04/2025
$821,990
13/04/2025
$822,473
12/04/2025
$825,535
11/04/2025
$844,197
10/04/2025
$847,637
09/04/2025
$851,889
08/04/2025
$851,361
06/04/2025
$851,865
05/04/2025
$844,105
04/04/2025
$855,379
03/04/2025
$864,864
02/04/2025
$863,048
01/04/2025
$861,095
30/03/2025
$858,458
29/03/2025
$864,868
28/03/2025
$868,024
27/03/2025
$864,982
26/03/2025
$864,442
25/03/2025
$861,483
24/03/2025
$858,537
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19546
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2369180
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Layan Beach - 15 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes
  • Surin Beach - 20 minutes
  • Nai Thon Beach - 22 minutes
  • Water Park - 7 minutes
  • Golf course - 17 minutes
  • Shopping malls - 10 minutes
  • Hospital - 8 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$978,213
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,28M
Residential complex Citygate
Kamala, Thailand
from
$109,984
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$130,373
Residential complex The Origin Kathu Patong
Kathu, Thailand
from
$71,202
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$825,606
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$554,299
The apartment complex includes 263 apartments from 38 m2 up to 138 m2. On the territory of the complex will be located: professional sports complex Dynamic with Reebok association second branch of the famous Phuket restaurant - Mirage children's play club - a territory for games and develop…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$137,948
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
4 real estate objects 4
New Deluxe class project in Rawai districtA new deluxe-class clubhouse near Rawai Quay with two swimming pools, a view roof and a restaurant on the grounds has begun to be built by one of the island's most reliable and well-established developers in the past.The residential complex is locate…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$98,360
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Olympus is a new luxury apartment complex in a prestigious area in the center of Pattaya, overlooking the sea and the city! The project consists of six 8-story buildings, offers studios and apartments, the interiors of which are decorated with professional designers. There is also a well…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications