Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

This residential complex is an art space for comfortable living, where every detail is thought out to the smallest detail to create an atmosphere of luxury in the tropics.

Embrace a unique living experience inspired by the peaceful charm of an art gallery, where thoughtfully crafted architecture brings relaxation, elegance and style to every corner. It’s a perfect harmony of convenience and artistic refinement, inviting you to live beautifully and creatively in all aspects.

The complex consists of 4 seven-storey buildings. In total, the project has 435 units and 238 parking spaces.

swimming pools

green areas

gym

coworking

children's areas

BBQ

parking

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

High level of quality of construction and infrastructure.

A reliable developer - since 1989, has successfully implemented 6 large resort projects in Phuket.

Pet friendly - there is a swimming pool and a playground for animals.

The price at the start is 20-30% lower than that of competitive analogues. After the open start of sales, prices are expected to increase. The offer is excellent both for investments with a yield of up to 10% per annum and a price increase of up to 30% by the end of construction, and for your own residence in one of the best locations on the island.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is an elite area in the northwest of the island with premium development, considered an oasis and a pearl of Phuket. It is here that the most expensive hotels, villas and luxury condominiums are located. The infrastructure is designed so that vacationers have the opportunity to feel unity with nature and themselves.

Bang Tao is the area with high potential. The most expensive hotels, villas and luxury condominiums are located here. Bang Tao Beach is one of the most prestigious places in Phuket.

The complex is located just a few minutes from the popular beaches of Bang Tao and Surin, next to the shopping centers Porto De Phuket and Boat Avenue, as well as near elite spas and golf clubs. International schools, medical centers and other key infrastructure facilities are within walking distance, which makes this place ideal for living and relaxing.

Beaches

Bang Tao - 1.8 km

Surin - 4 km

Medicine

Thanyapura Medical Center - 1 km

Bangkok Hospital Clinic - 2.3 km

Schools

Headstart International School - 1.7 km

Golf

Laguna Golf Club - 3.6 km

Airport