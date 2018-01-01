Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

from €263,434

Completion date: 2023

Stylish apartment in the latest Oceana Surin complex in the Chong Tale area ( Phuket ). The road to Surin Beach will be only 150 m. The apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms is an ideal place to stay. The 90 square meter condominium occupies two floors and is characterized by modern features and an elegant design. The apartments offer stunning views of the sea and mountains. Amenities: lobby, pool, fitness center, playroom, kids club, restaurant, conference room / seminar room, spa and massage, on-site store, video surveillance, security 24/7. Profitable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Owning an apartment is a Thai quota, rent. Guaranteed rental income - 8% In the vicinity where the apartments are located, there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, medical institutions, schools. Phuket International Airport is located 22.8 km from Oceana Surin, the road takes about 32 minutes by car or taxi.