Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

We offer four-storey townhouses with roof-top swimming pools and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains.
The residence features shops, restaurants, spa centers, around-the-clock concierge service.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.Features of the flats
Ground floor: a spacious living room with a lounge area.
First floor: three bedrooms with full-height windows and walk-in closets.
Second floor: a spacious living and dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the mountains and the coast.
Top floor: sea view swimming pool, outdoor dining and lounge area.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the first line of Bang Tao Beach.