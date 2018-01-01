  1. Realting.com
  3. Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
€2,53M
About the complex

We offer four-storey townhouses with roof-top swimming pools and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains.

The residence features shops, restaurants, spa centers, around-the-clock concierge service.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a spacious living room with a lounge area.

First floor: three bedrooms with full-height windows and walk-in closets.

Second floor: a spacious living and dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the mountains and the coast.

Top floor: sea view swimming pool, outdoor dining and lounge area.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the first line of Bang Tao Beach.

Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€119,942
Residential complex The Cloud
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€50,667
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€62,105
Residential complex Ollimpus Sity Garden
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€58,630
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€33,793
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Phuket, Thailand
from
€263,434
Completion date: 2023
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Stylish apartment in the latest Oceana Surin complex in the Chong Tale area ( Phuket ). The road to Surin Beach will be only 150 m. The apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms is an ideal place to stay. The 90 square meter condominium occupies two floors and is characterized by modern features and an elegant design. The apartments offer stunning views of the sea and mountains. EDUCATION: lobby, pool, fitness center, playroom, kids club, restaurant, conference room / seminar room, spa and massage, on-site store, video surveillance, security 24/7. Profitable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Owning an apartment is a Thai quota, rent. Guaranteed rental income - 8% In the vicinity where the apartments are located, there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools. Phuket International Airport is located 22.8 km from Oceana Surin, the road takes about 32 minutes by car or taxi. Call us and we will provide a FREE selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€626,274
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an underground parking, an infinity pool, a kids' club, a fitness center, and a sauna. Completion - June, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the area of the picturesque Layan Beach.
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand
from
€1,09M
Agency: TRANIO
Total units: 9 villas Land size: Starting from 509.91 - 779.08 m2 Built-up area: 403.7 - 485.25 m2 Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms Pool size: 4.20 x 10 meters Common area management company Common fitness center Furniture package - 62,000 euros (for villa with 4 bedrooms 70,000 euros). Advantages Payment plan: Reservation fee - 2% Sales & purchase agreement (within 30 days from date of reservation) - 28% Completion of main structure - 20% Completion of roof and walls - 20% Completion of windows and doors - 20% Completion of villa transfer and ownership (transfer fees to be shared 50/50 between buyer and seller) - 10% Location and nearby infrastructure Premium location - 5 minutes drive to Phuket Lagoon, Boat Avenue and Bangtao Beach. Approximately 15 minutes drive to British International School of Phuket, golf courses and Phuket International Airport.
