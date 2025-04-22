Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Choeng Thale, Thailand
14
ID: 25267
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2431056
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The complex consists of 6 exclusive villas.

Features:

  • around-the-clock security
  • private swimming pool with lounge areas
  • parking spaces
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Supermarket and shopping mall - 2.5 km
  • Blue Tree Water Park - 3.2 km
  • School - 3.5 km
  • Laguna Phuket - 4.2 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 4.4 km
  • Golf course - 5.4 km
  • Surin Beach - 6.8 km
  • International airport - 13.7 km

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

