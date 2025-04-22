  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools close to the beach and an international school, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools close to the beach and an international school, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
$1,05M
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

We offer functional villas with swimming pools, gardens, and parking spaces.

It's possible to buy fully furnished.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Cherng Talay Beach - 4.7 km (8 minutes)
  • International School - 5.8 km (10 minutes)
  • Phuket International Airport - 12.8 km (20 minutes)
  • Supermarket - 400 meters (2 minutes)
  • Boat Avenue - 3.7 km (7 minutes)
  • Laguna Golf Club - 6.6 km (12 minutes)
  • Beach club - 6.8 km (12 minutes)
  • Hospital - 3.2 km (6 minutes)

